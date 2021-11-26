ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 holiday movies starring Latinos to watch tonight

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago

Thanksgiving is over which means Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it. If you are still digesting yesterday’s meal and want to stay inside, watch movies, and support Latin talent, check out our list of 6 holiday films starring Latinos below.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020)


Lifetime’s Feliz NaviDAD follows David Morales, played by Mario Lopez an Arizona high school principal who lost his wife a few years prior during the Christmas season. The single dad has lost the holiday spirit and works as a delivery driver just to avoid the holiday but his 14-year-old daughter, Noel ( Paulina Chavez ), and his live-in sister, Marissa ( Marycarmen Lopez ) are ready to do whatever it takes to make this year different.

The Holiday (2006)


Starring Cuban-American Cameron Diaz, The Holiday is the perfect rom-com to cozy up to tonight. Diaz and Kate Winslet are both depressed after being cheated on by their significant others so they decide to swap homes in each other‘s countries, where they of course fall in love with a local.

El Camino Christmas (2017)


Starring Jessica Alba and Emilio Rivera , El Camino Christmas (2017) follows Eric (Luke Grimes) who goes to El Camino looking for his father he has never met. But he finds himself barricaded with 5 other people on Christmas Eve. Available on Netflix.

Santa Claus (1959)


This Mexican classic was directed by Rene Cardona and involves an evil plan by the devil to kill Santa and ruin Christmas. The film features many Mexican actors and became a cult classic. Its original Spanish version is on YouTube.

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)


Starring Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart, Holiday In Handcuffs is an ABC Family Original Movie that follows Gertrude (Joan Hart) who basically adultnaps David (Lopez) to take him home to her intimate family‘s Christmas.

This Christmas (2007)


Laz Alonso and Lupe Ontiveros represent Afro-Latino’s in This Christmas. The film follows the estranged Whitfield family who is getting together for the first time in seven years. Starring talented actors like Regina King and Idris Elba, the messy movie will keep you laughing, but you still might shed some tears.

TVLine

The Waltons' Homecoming: Did CW Movie Remake Evoke Enough Charm?

The CW this Sunday night commemorated the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story — the 1971 TV-movie that wound up siring The Waltons — with a remake. But did it evoke enough folksy charm? As with the source material, and set in 1933, The CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming found the titular family readying for Christmas but also waiting… and waiting… for patriarch John Sr. (played by Ben Lawson) to come home for the holiday from his far-away job. (John’s already long bus ride was further slowed by a brewing snow storm, and is eventually derailed when the bus skids...
MOVIES
Parade

Bring on the Holiday Cheer! These 12 Christmas Classics Should Be on Every Holiday Must-Watch Movie List

Eggnog? Definitely. Caroling? Yes, please. But for a holiday tradition the whole family can truly enjoy, nothing can top watching a Christmas movie. “We love them because we see ourselves in them,” says Jeremy Arnold, a Turner Classic Movies guest host and author of the 2018 book Christmas in the Movies. “We see the spectrum of love and warmth and togetherness and humor and good cheer and even loneliness. They really have become the whole package.” Best of all, these special presents—which span from the golden age of cinema to a Bruce Willis action blockbuster—can be opened again and again. So gather ’round as we celebrate our favorite classic Christmas movies.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
