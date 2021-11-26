ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dean Smith hopes showing softer side will help get best out of Norwich

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Norwich head coach Dean Smith hopes his own brand of man-management rather than just a “beating with a brush” can help get the best out of the squad in their battle to stay in the Premier League.

Smith made a swift return to management with the Canaries, replacing Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa, and got off to a winning start with victory over Southampton at Carrow Road last weekend.

Former Villa assistant John Terry revealed in an interview with beIN Sports how working under Smith had taught him a valuable lesson when dealing with a player he had “kind of dug out”.

Smith later suggested the ex-Chelsea captain try sitting down and talking to him instead about his family life, which provided an insight into some off-field issues which the club helped with.

Having a soft side to his overall approach is something Smith believes can paid dividends in the long run.

“My role is to learn as much as I can about the players and find those little nuances which can get the best out of them,” the Norwich head coach said.

“JT was finding out little tricks of the trade, the experiences I have had to get the best out of people.

“There are times when you can beat them with a brush, but more often than not it is finding out about that player and how to get the best out of them.”

Smith added: “The human elements are a big one that sometimes can get overlooked by supporters mainly, rather than coaches because we are with them every day.

“All players have different sensitivities, different emotions and it is about us as coaches getting to learn about our players.”

Smith’s big call for his first game in charge was to recall Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea, and Todd Cantwell into the starting XI against Southampton.

While Gilmour shone, Cantwell was replaced at half-time by Josh Sargent as Norwich went on to win 2-1.

Cantwell had limited opportunities under Farke this season, but despite a low-key return, Smith is confident there is more to come.

“We had a chat about last week and where I felt he fell a little bit short and the reasons why he came off, but it won’t take an awful lot to get him back on it,” Smith said.

“He is a hard worker and covers the ground really quickly, so he has got all the attributes to certainly be a top Premier League player.”

At the club’s AGM on Thursday night, Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, who played a key role in Smith’s recruitment, confirmed he would be staying on on a new rolling contract and was in no rush to leave.

“It was one of the questions I asked in the interview process, I wanted to know that there was some stability at the football club before making that decision,” Smith said.

“I am looking forward to enhancing the relationship we have got already.”

Smith knows Wolves will present a stern challenge to Norwich’s hopes of a third straight league win when they head to Carrow Road on Saturday.

“It will be a tough game for us,” he said. “But we are at home again and if we get the supporters behind us then it will also be a tough place for them to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Smith hopes for Gerrard success at Aston Villa

Dean Smith insists he hopes Steven Gerrard is successful at Aston Villa. Smith was sacked by Villa after a disappointing start to the season. The Englishman wasn't out of work for long as Norwich appointed him to replace Daniel Farke. And Smith insists he harbours no ill feeling for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Webber
Person
Todd Cantwell
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Dean Smith
Person
John Terry
Person
Daniel Farke
fourfourtwo.com

New boss Dean Smith confident Norwich can stay in Premier League

New Norwich manager Dean Smith believes there is enough quality in the Canaries’ squad to retain their Premier League status. Smith made a swift return to management just over a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa following five straight Premier League defeats. Having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith not planning radical changes in bid to secure Norwich survival

Dean Smith is convinced Norwich have the quality to survive in the Premier League after seeing positive signs in his first training sessions with his new squad.Smith, named as Daniel Farke’s replacement on Monday with the Canaries bottom of the league on five points from 11 games, has only had a couple of days to get to know the players ahead of Saturday’s match against Southampton but has quickly been impressed.“We all know this is a tough league to get points in but from what we’ve seen early doors on the training ground, there is enough quality to get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Dean Smith believes Norwich have the quality to survive after first training sessions

Dean Smith is convinced Norwich have the quality to survive in the Premier League after seeing positive signs in his first training sessions with his new squad. Smith, named as Daniel Farke's replacement on Monday with the Canaries bottom of the league on five points from 11 games, has only had a couple of days to get to know the players ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, but has quickly been impressed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Stern#The Premier League#Canaries#Bein Sports#Chelsea#Xi#Farke
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Smith sets out initial priorities

Dean Smith says improving Norwich City's defence will be his first priority after being named manager of the club. Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa just over a week ago, will take charge of his first game for Norwich against Southampton this weekend. "The top of the in-tray is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich 2-1 Southampton: Dean Smith pleased with Canaries win

Norwich City boss Dean Smith says it feels "really good" after his side clinched a first home Premier League win of the season against Southampton in his first game in charge. Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dean Smith claims Norwich City can BEAT relegation, as new boss insists 'there is enough quality to get points' in his side ahead of his first game in charge against Southampton

Dean Smith is convinced Norwich have the quality to survive in the Premier League after taking his first training sessions with his new squad. Smith has only had a couple of days to get to know the players ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, but has quickly been impressed. 'I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

New Norwich City boss Dean Smith has this strong message for Newcastle United & Premier League rivals

Smith made a swift return to management just over a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa following five straight Premier League defeats. Having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Carrow Road, Smith’s first challenge will be to ensure top-flight survival with City bottom of the table and five points from safety despite securing their first victory of the season at Brentford on November 6.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

​Norwich boss Smith sympathises with Farke

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has a lot of sympathy for his predecessor Daniel Farke. The latter lost his job before the international break, despite Norwich winning their first Premier League game of the season. As the club are bottom of the league, Smith knows he has a tough task...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

New Norwich City manager Dean Smith promises ‘new start’ for Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour’s move to Norwich City this summer seemed like a match made in Loan Army heaven. As it’s turned out thus far, it’s been more a purgatory. The 20-year-old has played just six times all season, which could be worse, but he’s made zero appearances in the last two months, which could not. He has not seen competitive action since a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup third round in mid-September.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

No worries for new Norwich boss Dean Smith

New Norwich boss Dean Smith has no major injury headaches ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton. Sam Byram is set to make a major step forward in putting his injury nightmare behind him by playing for the under-23s on Friday but the full-back, who has not played first-team football for 20 months, is still some way off a return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Smith explains Cantwell gamble for victory over Norwich

Norwich City boss Dean Smith explained his tactical change for victory over Southampton. Smith was pleased his half-time change had an impact in the win, with substitute Josh Sargent able to affect the contest with his energy and pressing. The American was brought on in place of Todd Cantwell, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith wants to make Carrow Road a fortress after Norwich beat Southampton

Dean Smith called on Norwich and their supporters to turn Carrow Road into a fortress after they secured a second Premier League win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Southampton.Goals from Teemu Pukki and captain Grant Hanley on his 30th birthday saw the Canaries make it back-to-back triumphs after they also beat Brentford two weeks ago in what proved Daniel Farke’s last match in charge.Norwich remain in the bottom three but have moved off the bottom of the table and are at home again next Saturday when Wolves visit.“Winning two on the spin is hard to do and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FIVE THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR THIS WEEKEND: Parallel worlds collide as Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter finally cross paths while Dean Smith makes history with Norwich City

The international break is over and makes way for the Premier League as all 20 clubs gear up to begin their winter assault strongly this weekend. In the space of two weeks, three clubs have appointed new managers, with Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith arriving at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Norwich respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy