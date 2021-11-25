Quigley for Congress receives $29,075 in August

Friends of Philanise White received $2,900 in August 2021, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. Frank Bauer contributed the total amount of $2,900. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO