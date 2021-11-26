ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

5 things to know this Friday, November 26

 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s five things to know features Troy Police investigating a homicide, Aaron Rodger’s “COVID toe,” and a fire in Troy.

1. Troy Police investigating homicide

A shooting on Wednesday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

2. Aaron Rodgers makes headlines again

Photos of Aaron Rodgers’ foot were circulating on Twitter Wednesday as he talked “COVID toe.”

3. Fire Fifth Avenue fire in Troy

A fire broke out on Fifth Avenue fire in Troy and crews are investigating.

4. How you can be warm and safe this winter

As the winter months approach, the risk of house fires increases as residents will use heating systems to warm their homes. Here’s how you can stay safe and warm during these cold months.

5. Chatham man found

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have located a Chatham man who was reported missing.

5 things to know this Wednesday, December 1

To kick off the first day of December Jill Szwed's weather report has today being a little warmer than the past couple of days. Today's five things to know features a Women being awarded $2.1 million in a lawsuit with Walmart, Watervliet man pleading not guilty to murder, and a Dunkin’ cup leads to a rape and murder arrest.
ALBANY, NY
Mass food distribution is Schenectady, December 1

On Wednesday, December 1, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in the Schenectady. The distribution is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Public Safety
Twitter
