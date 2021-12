Back in 2009, many classic Ghostbusters fans found a surprising amount to enjoy with Ghostbusters: The Video Game. That remained the case with the remastered version that came out in 2019. Having said that, fans of the initial release noticed that the remaster lacked the multiplayer mode from the original. Players had reason to believe that developer Saber Interactive would add the multiplayer mode to the remaster post-launch, as the studio noted that it was “evaluating the situation.” Unfortunately, it looks like Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered may not receive the multiplayer mode at any point down the line.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO