Out of Our Past: Young Richmond pilot walked away from a plane crash in 1963

In 1729, Natchez Indians massacred 138 Frenchmen, 35 French women, and 56 children at Fort Rosalie, near the site of modern-day Natchez, Mississippi.

In 1777, San Jose, California, was founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement in Alta California.

In 1781, the crew of the British slave ship Zong murdered 133 Africans by dumping them into the sea to claim the insurance money on them.

In 1864, during the American Indian War, the Sand Creek massacre occurred, in which Colorado volunteers led by Colonel John Chivington slaughtered around 150 Cheyenne and Arapaho noncombatants inside the Colorado Territory.

In 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated his phonograph for the first time.

In 1929, U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd led the first expedition to fly over the South Pole. He was in Richmond on Oct. 15, 1941 eating lunch at the Leland and found he’d left his wallet back in his room. Richmond resident Russell Krelle came to the Admiral’s rescue and loaned him the money.

In 1952, during the Korean War, U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfilled a campaign promise by traveling to Korea to find out what could be done to end the conflict.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1963, the tune "I Want to Hold Your Hand" was released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom.

In 1972, Atari released Pong, the first commercially successful video game. People at the time thought it could not be matched by anything ever.

Nov. 29, 1963 wasn’t quite the day a 21-year-old Richmond man expected.

He was walking away from a plane crash.

David Sewell’s charter airliner had crashed on a rain-swept ridge near the Morgantown Municipal Airport, just before the West Virginia University basketball team was to come aboard. It had lost altitude and skimmed treetops for 200 yards, then chopped virgin timber and underbrush, going another 150 yards before stopping.

The aircraft did not burn, but the left wing was ripped off. The severed tail section landed upside down. The plane had completely turned around as it nosed to a stop against a tree.

A 19-year-old stewardess was killed and a copilot was injured, but 21-year-old David Sewell of Richmond, the other copilot, managed to crawl free and go for help. He was smeared with blood but able to walk, and stumbled a half mile to a house.

It was not the kind of day he had expected, but he was grateful to be walking away from a plane crash, when others had not been so lucky.

It is not known how many Richmond residents have walked away from plane crashes, but David Sewell was one who did.

Contact columnist Steve Martin at stephenmonroemartin@gmail.com.