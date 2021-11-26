ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: The hazards of playing Santa Claus

By Larry Penkava
The Courier-Tribune
 5 days ago
Santa Claus has had a fall from grace. Or at least gracefulness.

Santa — that's Father Christmas if you're from England — got stuck in front of a crowd of kids, and it wasn't inside a chimney.

There was a story on Yahoo News several years ago, complete with video, that told about a mall Santa somewhere across the Pond who was rappelling from a skylight as children below watched with fascination. Halfway down, St. Nick's beard got stuck in the hardware, leaving the not-so-fat Santa, a.k.a. Steve Chessell from England's 11th Battalion Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, swinging in the nether world.

Not one to disappoint the little believers below, Chessell wouldn't remove his fake beard to end his predicament. Instead, he twisted, slowly, slowly in the wind until one of his Battalion colleagues rappelled down to give him some relief.

Which just proves the point — playing Santa Claus, or Father Christmas or Kris Kringle, isn't a bowl of cherry-filled chocolates. You risk not only falling from the rafters (in Chessell's case), but catching a childhood disease from all those kids sitting in your lap. Remember, chicken pox is a precursor to shingles — something Santa would never want to encounter, especially in subtropical climes when that fuzzy red suit is already stifling.

If you're a Santa using a fake beard, there's always the risk of a child pulling it off your face to reveal your true, boring identity.

And if you're a Santa with a real beard, there's always the risk of a child pulling it and ripping whiskers out by the roots, thus revealing your true, irascible nature.

Now I suppose there are valuable rewards to playing Santa Claus, other than union rates. Just to see the faces of children who wait in line for hours to tell the big guy what they want for Christmas is enough to make a Santa feel like he's performing a service.

That is, as long as the good kids outnumber the ones who scream in fear at being handed over to a monster in a red suit with its face disguised by hairy white strands.

There are guys I've met who live to dress up as St. Nick. When you see them sitting with a little boy or girl in their laps, you can tell that's where they get their kicks.

I remember when I was a kid watching Santa on Channel 2 in the afternoons leading up to the big day. He'd ask each child what he or she wanted for Christmas, then listen with great interest. You'd hear them list some of the favorite toys in the stores at the time, and, without fail, each would end the list with "and fruits and nuts and candy."

Several years ago I worked with a jolly sort who told me one day about playing Santa Claus every year at his church. He's the kind of guy who enjoys working with the kids and seeing their excitement at the approaching Yuletide.

One year, he told me, he was in the church basement men's room putting on his Santa suit. He donned his red fleece pants, coat and cap. Then he fitted his beard just right.

One last look in the mirror told him he WAS Santa Claus. He glanced at his watch and saw that his time had come and the kids were upstairs anticipating his appearance.

He reached for the doorknob and pulled. Nothing happened.

He twisted the knob and pulled again. Nothing.

It was time. The children were anxiously waiting to see the man they adore and for him to distribute gifts from his goody-filled bag.

But Santa was locked in the men's room.

Where were those pesky elves when Santa really needed them?

As it turned out, my friend finally got the door unstuck and was able to perform his beneficent duties.

It just goes to show that playing Santa Claus has its rewards. But it's not always easy being a big red saint.

Larry Penkava is a correspondent for The Courier-Tribune. Contact: 336-302-2189, larrypenkava@gmail.com.

