Paysafe Shifts Into The Penalty Box

By Stone Fox Capital
 5 days ago
Paysafe missed Q3'21 financial targets by a wide margin. While Paysafe (PSFE) was a promising iGaming payments platform when the company announced a deal to come public via the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II SPAC, the company has consistently disappointed the market. The stock offers interesting value down at $4, but...

