Paysafe Shifts Into The Penalty Box

With the broader stock market near all-time highs, one might think that it is difficult, if not impossible, to find quality companies that are trading on the cheap. For the most part, this is true. However, there are some exceptions. One excellent example is telecommunications and entertainment conglomerate AT&T (T). In response to recent declines experienced by the market as investors fear inflation and are worried about the omicron variant of COVID, and now due to concerns associated with a slowdown at the company itself, shares of the enterprise have reached a fresh 52-week low. This would be indicative of a business that is suffering significantly. But in all reality, it is a sign of insanity by the market. The underlying fundamentals of the enterprise do not warrant shares trading as cheap as they are today. Between the dividend the company pays out, and the cash flow it should continue to generate in the future, AT&T is one of the most attractive fundamental prospects on the market today.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO