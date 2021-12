The Buffalo Rotary’s annual “Toys for Tots” campaign is underway for 2021. Donations of new, unwrapped toys may be made at more than 40 locations in Buffalo and Montrose. Monetary donations are also very much appreciated, and may be made by mailing a check to; Buffalo Rotary Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 501, Buffalo, MN 55313, or via the local Toys for Tots website at; www.buffalo-mn.toysfortots.org.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO