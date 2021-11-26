ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

EBT Santa's Countdown to Christmas

visitkc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss one of Kanas City's favorite pieces of Christmas nostalgia. EBT Laughing Santa, who first appeared at KC's Emery, Bird, Thayer department store in...

www.visitkc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrde.com

Santa's Letters Inc. Looking to Help 100 Families this Christmas Season

DASGBORO, Del. — This holiday, Sean and Kristina Malone are looking to help 100 families with essential resources. Their home in Dagsboro is home the North Pole's mailbox, known as Santa's Letters Inc. The Sussex County lightshow has grown since its debut in 2018, and the Malone's built it to spread cheer, while also helping families in need.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WKYC

Operation Santa: Help make a child's wish come true this Christmas

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated holiday article on Nov 27, 2021. The United States Postal Service has announced that its holiday program -- “Operation Santa” -- is now ready to go as people will have the chance to make the 2021 holiday season special for families and children that are in need.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Hallmark Channel to bring Countdown to Christmas festivities to North Texas

Hallmark Channel will bring its signature holiday programming event, Countdown to Christmas, to North Texas for two weekends. The network is partnering with Haynie’s Green Acres Christmas Tree Farm on 10405 Shannon Valley Drive in Crowley on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4-5 to host a holiday celebration with one-of-a-kind Hallmark Channel-branded festivities and fun, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
mymodernmet.com

23 Contemporary Advent Calendars to Help You Countdown to Christmas in Style

With December quickly approaching, the countdown to Christmas is about to officially begin. One popular way to mark the time is with an advent calendar, in which each day reveals a new trinket until you reach December 25. Typically, these small items are candy or toys. But recently, companies have been introducing contemporary advent calendars that are a twist on tradition.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Ebt#Countdown#Ebt Santa#Crown Center Do#Santa#Kc#Emery Bird
Kankakee Daily Journal

Santa - Christmas at Perry Farm

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, Christmas will be coming to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The elves are busy preparing the park for the first Christmas on the Park.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Middletown Press

Connecticut native’s first Hallmark movie to air during ‘Countdown to Christmas’

Madison native Matt Brady has produced a number of projects under his MRB Productions company since it was founded in 2001. From producing the ESPY Awards for ESPN to Marvel’s Hero Project for Disney+, Brady’s work has spanned genres and digital platforms. Now, the producer is set to have his first Hallmark Christmas movie debut during the network’s popular “Countdown to Christmas” series on Nov. 26.
CONNECTICUT STATE
findlay.edu

Santa’s Coming Back to UF with 2nd Annual Christmas Drive-Thru

Santa will be heading back to the University of Findlay again this year with the second annual Letters to Santa Drive-Thru event. Families will be able to wave to Santa from a safe distance and drop off their letters on Sunday, Dec. 12 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
lakeexpo.com

Santa’s Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Christmas Gift-Buying Is Saved

With a tree to decorate, cookies to make and decorations to drag out of the attic, the holidays can feel like the busiest time of the year. Gift-buying has gotten more challenging, too, with supply chain slowdowns looming over that Christmas list. But at Lake of the Ozarks, help is coming from an unlikely source this year: Florida Direct Palm Trees has transformed into Santa’s Toy Wonderland!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
peoplenewspapers.com

Christmas Gifts: Homemade Cookies Earn Santa’s Approval

When I begin planning my holiday gifting, one of my first thoughts is cookies. For almost as long as I can remember, I’ve baked Christmas cookies by the hundreds, wrapped, and carefully shipped them to family and friends near and far. Selecting cookie recipes and shapes that won’t break and...
FOOD & DRINKS
wnky.com

Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors, giving senior citizens a memorable Christmas

BOWLING GREEN Ky.-The Barren River Area Development District also known as BRADD is asking for the public’s help in making great holiday memories for local senior citizens. Through an initiative called Santa’s Secret Helpers for Seniors, the public can bring in gifts to be dropped off at the BRADD office on Graham drive.
ADVOCACY
jacksonnewspapers.com

Santa's coming to town, Ripley prepares for annual Christmas parade

RIPLEY — As soon as the sun sets Saturday, Dec. 4, downtown Ripley will be lit with anticipation as Santa Claus is on his way. Before the annual Christmas Parade begins at 6 p.m., Main Street Ripley is hosting a snowball drop on the courthouse lawn at 5 p.m. Businesses in the area wrote deals, like 10% off purchase, on ping pong balls, which will go into a large sack that a snowman will empty off the courthouse balcony.
RIPLEY, WV
thepitchkc.com

Soul of Santa’s third annual Christmas tree lighting & fundraiser

The Do Good Foundation will host their third annual Christmas Tree Lighting—known as The Soul of Santa—in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The event will take place December 3 at 6 p.m. A second tree lighting display will also be set up with the expansion to The Shops...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

10 best Christmas Eve plates for serving up snacks for Santa

It’s time to prepare for that warm and fuzzy feeling – and no, we don’t mean the port. We mean the joy of leaving something out for Father Christmas and his motley crew on Christmas Eve. It’s a Christmas tradition that captures the magic of childhood, and the perfect signal for excited little elves to get tucked up in bed.A glug of brandy, obligatory carrot and maybe a mince pie for good measure? While we’ll leave the menu choices up to you, enhance this special festive ritual by serving your treats on one of our favourite Christmas Eve plates. How...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy