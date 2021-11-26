Jacksonville veteran tackles grief, love and war in new collection of poems

A local author is using his past struggles and experiences to impact readers who may be dealing with similar issues.

Jacksonville resident and Marine Corps veteran, Eric Sowers, released his first book on Nov. 11 called “The Child That Would Be Missed.” The book is a collection of poems encompassing the torment of unreleased grief and the journey of acceptance to begin rebuilding a better life.

Sowers writes on love, war, and embracing emotions that society typically pressures people into suppressing, and said he hopes his writing helps readers accept the validity of the range of emotions they experience, while finding joyful moments to cling to.

“I realized with a lot of it, that a lot of veterans could connect with it, and other people as well with different experiences they’ve had, like traumatic experiences or military experiences,” said Sowers.

The book is Sowers’s first, though he said he started to write a bit in college, and he currently writes for a small veteran’s magazine called "At Ease."

“I didn’t actually plan on writing a book,” said Sowers, “but I started writing poetry to kind of process some of my experiences, and then once I started to have this collection of poetry, I realized a lot of it was intertwined and a lot of it talked about the different aspects and struggles, not just veterans, but especially veterans, deal with.”

Sowers said some of these struggles include being separated from family, missing out on things, and having PTSD, which he deals with. He said he felt like the book could help people feel less alone.

“A lot of the veterans who have been suicidal and these other things aren’t connected with groups and other organizations,” said Sowers. “So, I’m like, maybe if people were to pick up this book, maybe it would help a few people, and it would be a good thing.”

Sowers served in the Marine Corps for over a decade, deploying to both Afghanistan and Iraq, and worked on attack helicopters for most of his career.

Although the target audience for the book is veterans, Sowers said anyone could enjoy and benefit from reading the book. He said it talks about different points of view.

“The fourth chapter really hones in on the polarization of people and tries to point out that you can look at things from different points of view instead of just sticking with how you look at it,” said Sowers.

Sowers said he’s planning to write another book in the future, possibly a small novel.

“The Child That Would Be Missed” can be purchased on Amazon.

