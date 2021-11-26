ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Encouraging Word: ‘Twas the day after Thanksgiving

By Tom Cash, senior minister at the First Church of Christ
The Sault News
The Sault News
 5 days ago
Note: I originally wrote this in 2015, long before COVID-19 and online purchases changed people’s shopping habits. This article has become a favorite for many. Here, with apologies to C. Clement Moore, is my Black Friday version of “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

‘Twas the day after Thanksgiving, and all through the town, everyone was scurrying, trying not to be mowed down. The Thanksgiving leftovers still filled the freezer; but being sick of turkey, fast food was easier.

The children were experiencing holiday gluttony; Not from the food but from every toy company. And Mama in her snow boots and I in my cap were chasing down wish lists from our handheld apps.

When in another aisle there arose such a clatter I stopped my price comparisons to see what was the matter. Pushing my cart past those only interested in sales, what I saw before me caused me to pale.

In front of my eyes a disturbing scene did appear that forever changed my view of this holiday and its cheer. On the floor underneath merchandise in disarray, lay an old gentleman who was ashen and gray.

Though struggling for breath he would not stop speaking about the mission he pursued and what he was seeking. As I helped store clerks rapidly move the parcels away, medical personnel seemed to arrive without delay.

Looking up at me, the old man cried out, “Help me sir, for I must not leave without what I came here to find for a little child; In the name of Jesus, so meek and so mild.”

As a poor retired widower he lived alone. And in spite that, he would not bemoan His predicament or allow pity to feed his plight; instead he attended church on Thanksgiving Eve night.

Invited to dinner the next day by good church folk, at their table he learned of a family finding themselves broke due to their child’s illness — but it was much worse yet. Hearing the boy would not see another Christmas left him quite upset.

Moved with compassion, he launched a big plan that would rival anything ever done by the old man. Remembering that “It is more blessed to give than receive,” He wanted to create Christmas for them, their burden to relieve.

Excitedly on Friday he withdrew nearly all he had to provide joy for this family, making their sorrowing glad. But when he opened his wallet in an aisle of the store, From out of nowhere there came a loud roar.

Tackled by thugs who saw him counting that cash, His funds were stolen and he received a deep gash. “Please sir,” he begged in a voice soft-spoken, “Help me provide for this family that is broken.”

“If what was taken from me cannot be retrieved, Can you find a way to help this family believe that our Lord still loves them, and in spite of their grief, God will use His people to provide them relief?”

As he was placed on a gurney to be taken away, the gentleman had enough sense to say the family’s name and where they could be found. Now it was in my hands, and I looked around.

The gathered crowd was silent; you could hear a pin drop. “What do you say folks? For whom will you shop? Are you only buying for yourselves and those you hold dear, or are you ready to assist a family in real need this year?”

With another great roar, this time filled with joy, the people gladly agreed to help this little boy. My greatest Christmas lesson was learned on that day: A holiday becomes a holy day when we do things God’s way.

