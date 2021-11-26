ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Webinar for leaders to discuss overcoming employee burnout

The Sault News
 5 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — War Memorial Hospital and the Eastern Upper Peninsula Regional Planning and Development Commission will be hosting a free webinar on employee burnout.

The webinar will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. The webinar will provide tools and resources to help business leaders, owners and managers build a resilient workforce in today’s environment.

“So many people have been dealing with the stress of the pandemic on top of worker shortages. This has led to a high level of burnout,” said Corinna Haller, RN at War Memorial, in a press release. “The goal of this event is to help leaders with practical solutions on how to help their staff and themselves overcome burnout.”

Officials said an increase in burnout has been identified in almost every industry across the United States over the past two years. This webinar will concentrate on understanding what burnout really means, identifying the red flags for burnout, provide coping skills and stress reduction ideas and will provide resources for teams to work together to overcome this issue.

If you are a business leader, manager or owner and would like to register for this event, go to www.eup-planning.org.

