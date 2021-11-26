ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus-driver shortage hurts D.C. region’s ability to return to pre-pandemic transit service levels

By Luz Lazo
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years into the pandemic, transit systems battling a decline in passengers and fare revenue in the Washington region are facing another hurdle: a bus-driver shortage that threatens their ability to resume normal operations. Some bus systems can’t return to pre-pandemic service levels because they don’t have enough...

PLANetizen

Driver Shortages and Service Reductions: The Crisis in Public Transit Continues

"[The Detroit Department of Transportation] is making changes to routes across the city this week in an effort to improve service and reduce bus stop wait times," reports Eric D. Lawrence for Detroit Free Press. C. Mikel Oglesby, Detroit's executive director of transit, is quoted in the article saying that...
TRAFFIC
Virginia Mercury

What’s behind the bus driver shortage?

The good news for Blacksburg Transit is that demand for bus service has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. The bad news is that it has 20 percent fewer drivers than they need to reliably run their full schedule of service. “We went from carrying 4.6 million riders annually to last year carrying just 25 percent […] The post What’s behind the bus driver shortage? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BLACKSBURG, VA
dclabor.org

“Wage shortage” fuels area driver shortage, says transit union

“I really don’t think the problem is the driver shortage. I think that the problem is the wage shortage,” ATU 689 president Raymond Jackson told the Washington Post last Friday. He was responding to the Post’s reports that nearly two years into the pandemic, “transit systems battling a decline in passengers and fare revenue in the Washington region are facing another hurdle: a bus driver shortage that threatens their ability to resume normal operations.” Local 689 represents workers at Metrobus, D.C. Circulator, Fairfax Connector, Alexandria’s DASH, Loudoun County Transit and MetroAccess. Jackson said compensation for transit positions at some local systems is not competitive enough in an economic environment where people with commercial licenses are in high demand. “Blue-collar workers in this country have had enough and that’s what we are seeing. We just want fair wages and fair benefits. That’s all we’re asking for.”
WASHINGTON, DC
skyhinews.com

Bus driver shortage slashes Winter Park’s Lift service

A widespread bus driver shortage is forcing Winter Park’s bus system, the Lift, to reduce its winter offerings until more staff can be hired. The busing system is short seven full-time and six part-time drivers this season out of 42 total positions. Without the 13 drivers, some bus routes will be reduced, combined or eliminated.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
State
Washington State
washingtoninformer.com

Thanksgiving Travel at D.C.-Area Airports Expected to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

Expect airport travel in the D.C. region to approach pre-pandemic levels for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration says. TSA officials said travel volume at D.C.-area airports may not reach the record levels of the 2019 Thanksgiving period but will be markedly higher than last year, WTOP reported. “Travelers...
TRAVEL
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: A bus driver shortage is just one more obstacle to transit’s recovery

Region’s transit systems face shortage of bus drivers. Transit systems across the region say a shortage of bus drivers is preventing them from restoring normal, pre-pandemic operations. While the shortages have not caused any delays or major route changes, they could pose a problem if demand rises and more commuters return. To attract more drivers, some systems are considering wage increases and other incentives. (Luz Lazo / Post)
GEORGETOWN, DC
News 8 WROC

Pittsford schools plan for bus driver shortage

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District released a plan for dealing with potential bus driver shortages in the winter months. In a message sent to parents Wednesday evening, the district said it expected bus driver availability to grow limited as flu season and winter weather approaches. It said that could lead to […]
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
wolbbaltimore.com

D.C. Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate With Eye On COVID-19 Response Revisions

Officials in Washington D.C. under the direction of Mayor Muriel Bowser have made the decision to lift the city’s indoor mask mandate, leaving residents and visitors, and workers to follow present guidelines and still requiring masks to be worn in public spaces and other settings where people gather to protect against the spreading of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMDT.com

“There’s a shortage of a little bit over 80,000:” Truck driver shortage, supply chain issues highlighted by pandemic

SALISBURY, Md. – We’ve been seeing shortages nationwide from the supply chain to worker shortages, this includes those signing up to sit behind the wheel of a truck. “You know prior to the pandemic in about 2018 there was a shortage of about 60,000 truck drivers and now there’s a shortage of a little bit over 80,000 and I think that can be attributed to the way we shop now,” Kelly Carey, Director of Continuing Education Transportation, said.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA To Allow Personally Owned E-Bikes And E-Scooters On Public Transit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will soon allow riders on public transportation to bring personally owned e-bikes and e-scooters on buses, Light RailLink, Metro SubwayLink and the MARC Train, the agency said Monday. The updated bike policy takes effect Dec. 1. Maryland Department of Transportation officials said the change creates a more seamless commute for people using multiple modes of transportation. “Whether you’re walking to a bus stop, driving to a transit hub, riding your bike to work or any of the various combinations of travel options, we have to continually eliminate barriers to travel,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Today’s...
TRAFFIC
