5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 26-28

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to get out and do something after you are done shopping on Black Friday. Here are some choices.

Light ‘em up

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s Zoo Lights Drive-Thru in Highland Park opens Friday. Guests stay in their cars as they make their way through the course which is illuminated by thousands of LED lights. There will be more than 80 animal light displays. Carols will be heard along the route.

Estimated travel time is 45-60 minutes.

Timed tickets are $50 per vehicle.

Details: pittsburghzoo.org

Final chance

This is the final weekend for “Cast in Chrome: The Art of Hood Ornaments” at the Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze. The collection features more than 30 hood ornaments. The exhibit in the Car and Carriage Museum shows their inception in the 1910s — as a device to monitor radiator temperature — to their transformation into expressions of status throughout the early 20th century.

The exhibition examines those who sculpted the miniature works of art, and examines their decline in popularity.

There are sections devoted to women, animals, mythology, art-deco-inspired motifs and space. Each theme has a featured automobile from the 1920s or 1930s, a selection of hood ornaments, and clothing from the period.

Masks are required.

The exhibit is free.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

Pentatonix

Pentatonix will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Petersen Events Center in Oakland for The Evergreen Christmas Tour.

The Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group’s latest album “Evergreen” includes 14 holiday songs.

The group has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide. The band’s YouTube channel has 19.3 million subscribers.

The tour is partnering with Toys for Tots, to donate new, unwrapped gifts to children up to age 12.

Proof of vaccination of a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours is required for admittance.

Tickets start at $26.50.

Details: peterseneventscenter.com

Quantum Theatre

Quantum Theatre’s “Chimerica” opens at the newly opened Maverick Hotel in East Liberty (the former Ace Hotel) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Lucy Kirkwood’s Olivier Award-winning play will be the first theater production at the hotel. Quantum Theatre’s founding artistic director Karla Boos directs the production that examines capitalism and culture, journalism and censorship. It follows fictional photojournalist Joe Schoenfeld, who photographed the iconic “Tank Man” in Tiananmen Square in China during the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

A first-generation Chinese designer born in the U.S., art director Susan Tsu provides a vision for the production by drawing on her life experience and her work with students from the U.S. and China.

Proof of vaccination of a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours is required for admittance.

Details: quantumtheatre.com

Cirque Dream Holidaze

Cirque Dream Holidaze is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

The performance blends a Broadway-style musical with contemporary circus artistry. The show includes storybook characters such as ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people and carolers. Colossal ornaments fly by, are balanced and juggled.

Singers will perform seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours of performance is required.

Tickets start at $40.75.

Details: cirquedreams.com