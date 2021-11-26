ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu extends Boston outdoor dining program to December 31st

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sZnE_0d7DBWIa00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Fans of outdoor dining in Boston now have an extra month to enjoy a meal outdoors.

2021 holiday season is somewhat normal again in Massachusetts

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the city’s temporary outdoor dining program has been extended to December 31st. This recent extension applies to private patios and public streets, but excludes restaurants in the city’s north end.

The program was first put in place in June 2020 to help boost business at restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOSTON, MA
