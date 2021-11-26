ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Thousands of Indian farmers celebrate 1 year of key protests

By SHONAL GANGULY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuCLC_0d7DB1GY00
1 of 5

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waving green and white flags on Friday marked the anniversary of their movement by celebrating a victory that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

Using tractors, jeeps and cars, farmers from New Delhi’s neighboring states last November converged on the highways on the outskirts of the capital, braving a harsh winter, a scorching summer and a devastating coronavirus surge.

Farmer groups are continuing to camp out, mainly at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points with New Delhi, waiting for the laws to be officially withdrawn during a parliament session scheduled to begin next week.

Rakesh Tikait, a top farmer leader, said they also want government assurances of guaranteed prices for certain essential crops, like wheat and rice — a system introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages. He demanded that the government set up a committee to settle their demand.

“We are not going away until our other demands are met,″ he said. There was no immediate response by the government.

Lal Kumar, a 42-year-old farmer, said “Modi has accepted defeat.” With his low farm income, Kumar said he was not able to look after his family properly.

Farmers worried that the now-withdrawn laws would have left them at the mercy of corporations that would have no legal obligation to pay them guaranteed prices.

For Modi’s government, the demonstrations were its biggest challenge yet. Experts say key state elections in February-March could be a major reason behind Modi’s reversal.

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them.

Elections next year will cover Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest and most populated, Uttarakhand and Punjab states, where Modi’s party hopes to win them back or shore up its rule. The three states have a sizeable farmer population, particularly Punjab.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janati Party is in charge in Uttar Pradesh but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy. If farmers desert his party, it will not only shrink its prospects to form the state government for a second term but also weaken its chances to get an overwhelming majority in 2024 national elections.

Over the past year, dozens of farmers died due to suicide, bad weather and COVID-19 during the demonstrations, which drew international support.

The protest has been largely peaceful. However, violence erupted on Jan. 26 when thousands of farmers stormed New Delhi’s historic Red Fort and briefly took over it over and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Most are members of the Sikh minority.

At least one protester died, and several were injured, as were more than 390 police officers.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: India’s farmers have exposed Modi’s BJP – will the party learn its lesson?

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal three controversial farm laws that had been the subject of nationwide protests has sent shock waves through Indian politics. An administration that had rushed legislation through parliament, using its brute majority to stifle disagreement, and then stubbornly resisted all criticism of its laws, even in the face of major farmers’ agitation that besieged the national capital, had suddenly turned tail, reversing course for the first time on any issue in recent memory.At one level, the reason for the government’s retreat is obviously political. Five Indian states are expected to go to...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Iranian farmers protest, demand water be released from dam

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Thousands of farmers in central Iran joined a protest on Friday demanding authorities open a dam to relieve drought-stricken areas, state TV reported. Several prominent actors and athletes have taken part in the peaceful demonstrations in the city of Isfahan, urging the government to intervene to aid famers increasingly suffering from droughts that have worsened over the years. The demonstrations began earlier this month.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Weather#Ap#Ghazipur#Punjab
CBS News

Indian PM Modi backs down in year-long protest standoff with farmers: Controversial agricultural laws will be repealed

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced suddenly on Friday that his government would repeal three controversial farm laws that have seen hundreds of thousands of farmers stage year-long protests in the country. The government had refused to budge for months, insisting the three laws passed by the parliament in September last year would help deregulate the country's agriculture sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to private players at a market price.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Narendra Modi makes huge U-turn on controversial farmers law after over a year of protests

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued an unprecedented apology and announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws that were met with nationwide protests. Indian farmers had alleged new laws, which Delhi argued would deregulate agriculture, would slash their dwindling profits by forcing them to sell produce to large corporates rather than at guaranteed fixed-prices in government markets.
INDIA
Vice

After a Year of Protests, Modi Finally Caves In to Farmers’ Demands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Friday said he would repeal a set of agricultural laws that sparked yearlong protests by the country’s farmers, in a surprise announcement welcomed by the protesters. “We have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Modi said in a televised address, adding that...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
KQED

A Win For Indian Farmers and Their Bay Area Supporters

A movement to support Indian farmers scored a win this past week. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced plans to roll back three controversial laws that had sparked protests for more than a year. The Sikh community in California had rallied behind this movement and staged several marches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

India Farmers Win Face-Off Against Prime Minister After Year of Protest

NEW DELHI — Thousands of jubilant Indian farmers waved green and white flags on Friday as they celebrated victory in forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three agriculture laws the farmers feared would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations. Using tractors, jeeps and...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
BBC

Burkina Faso: Tear gas fired at protesters decrying Islamist attacks

Police in Burkina Faso have fired tear gas at people protesting against the state's failure to stop a rise in Islamist violence. Some erected barricades and burned tyres as scuffles spread around the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou. Authorities had suspended mobile internet services and deployed hundreds of riot police...
PROTESTS
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

667K+
Followers
355K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy