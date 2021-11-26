On Small Business Saturday, focus in downtown Watertown is keeping shoppers local

The way people are shopping and buying is changing.

Businesses are making adjustments as holiday shoppers turn online and forego the hassle of crowded stores. With Watertown becoming a hotspot for storefront appeal, communities and businesses find creative and fun ways to bring those holiday shoppers into the small shops.

Events like this weekend's Small Business Saturday help.

Dustin Sinner Fine Art is one of Watertown's small businesses that has been finding ways to engage both the shoppers and other downtown stores. Missy Sinner and her husband Dustin have been in business for a little over a year. Their business was born during a pandemic, but the art and clothing boutique has experienced a steady flow of customers and had a profitable holiday season in 2020.

"The key for us is getting people to come downtown and spend locally by simply giving them a reason to come down here," Missy Sinner said.

She said that downtown does better when businesses participate together in sales events. Drawing a crowd into the downtown area means that there is a good chance shoppers will stop at multiple stores. To help encourage that, she has been busy trying to create events in which her neighbors can also participate.

One of the ways she has done this is by introducing Plaid Saturday. The event was last weekend, and patrons were encouraged to visit participating stores wearing plaid to get discounts.

This weekend, she will have live radio hosts on site to help promote her shop and Small Business Saturday.

Downtown coordinator in the works for Watertown

The Watertown Development Co. is in the process of creating a downtown coordinator role. What the job will entail is not yet public as the organization is still finalizing the position. But Sinner is hopeful that it will help get local shops on the same page regarding advertising and events.

"There is a big need to have one person to organize downtown events. We need to have one point of contact and one place where community members can go to find out what's happening downtown," said Sinner. "I feel we are not communicating and teaming up as well with each other as we could be because we're each so focused on running our businesses. We are each doing different sales and events independently the best we can."

Sinner has been trying to fill the role by sending Facebook messages to other area businesses and getting more involved with Plaid Saturday and other unique shopping events.

"Everything we business owners have been doing to organize events has been volunteer work," said Sinner. "We try to get everyone involved to participate in Plaid Saturday and other events. I made a post in our business owner's Facebook group inviting them all to be a part of it and letting them know we were doing discounts if customers wear plaid."

Twenty area businesses participated this year, and Sinner saw evidence that the holiday shopping season was kicking into high gear.

"Fourth quarter, for any retail business, is the most important," said Sinner. "We are all fired up for holiday shopping. The decorations are out, the Christmas music is playing and there is a magical Christmas vibe coming through downtown. More & more people are coming to enjoy that experience."

Chamber of Commerce helps spark Christmas spirit

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce has helped create some of that Christmas magic while also finding fun and creative ways to bring business to local stores during the holiday season.

The Twinkling Lights and Frosty Nights is a holiday light competition that began on Friday and will last until Dec. 27. Both homes and businesses can enter the contest.

Competitors are numbered and marked on a digital map that sightseers can use to catch the show throughout the city. Winners will be announced on Jan. 4 at noon on the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

To register for the holiday light competition, go to http://www.watertownsd.com/twinkling-lights-and-frosty-nights.

The Hometown Holidays promotion is another way that the chamber helps area businesses. From now until Jan. 3, Hometown Holidays stamp cards can be picked up at the chamber office, 1 E. Kemp Ave, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating businesses will stamp the card when customers make a purchase. Stamps are received for every $10 spent. Once the card has 25 stamps, the completed cards must be returned to the chamber by 4 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Prize drawings will be done via the Watertown Chamber Facebook page on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. Following the drawing, winners will be posted on the chamber's Facebook page and website, www.watertownsd.com.

"We are trying to build more of a family here in downtown," said Sinner. "We depend on each other to help bring customers in. It's not just on a sole business's shoulders to do all the marketing. We are trying to encourage personal marketing that benefits everyone around us and find different ways we can work together. It's got to be a team effort to keep downtown busy."