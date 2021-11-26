Small Business Saturday boosts local shops and New Bern's economy

As Thanksgiving week approached, New Bern’s holiday spirit increased. Downtown, Santa’s village is ready for old St. Nick and Union Point Park is being decked out with lights, wreaths and festive displays.

Meanwhile, New Bern’s local businesses are gearing up for one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

Fighting through turkey and stuffing comas, 58.1 million people are expected to go shopping on Small Business Saturday this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions, holiday shoppers are projected to shop in brick and mortar stores at a higher rate and spend more money this season.

“Especially with COVID-19 this past year, it’s been tough on everybody and coming out and supporting local and small businesses is extremely important, especially through the holidays,” said Chrissie White, general manager of Nautical Wheelers.

Nautical Wheelers is located in downtown New Bern at 2020 A Craven St. and sells clothing, accessories, wine, gifts and even lump of coal soap for those on your naughty list.

On Small Business Saturday they will have sales on certain clothes and shoes and will be serving customers hot apple cider.

White said Nautical Wheelers is stocked and ready for the season and has been working hard to get products that are made in the U.S. They will provide gift wrapping and help shoppers find something for everyone.

“Shopping small keeps that downtown feeling,” White said. “You can do all your Christmas shopping in downtown New Bern.”

History of Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday was started as a campaign by American Express in 2010 to encourage shoppers to spend within their own communities during the holidays.

By 2011, the Saturday after Thanksgiving was officially designated as Small Business Saturday. Since then over $120 billion have been spent at local businesses during Small Business Saturday.

Though helping to keep the doors of favorite local retailers is more than enough reason to participate in the day, shopping small also boosts the entire local economy. They employ locals and their tax money contributes to town improvements.

When purchases are made at small businesses, 67 cents out of every dollar remains in the local economy.

Kevin Roberts, president of the New Bern Chamber of Commerce, said that the shop local concept has always been popular in town, but increased after Hurricane Florence.

"Between Hurricane Florence and COVID-19, these businesses have had a particularly rough tie over the last three years," Roberts said. "We've made some great strides since then and shopping small and local keeps the momentum going."

The chamber will be promoting Small Business Saturday through different platforms and is encouraging their members to prepare for the day.

Some places to shop on Small Business Saturday:

The Backyard Bee’s

The Backyard Bee’s, located at 2607 Trent Road, is taking a spin off the classic holiday carol with their Jingle Bee’s Christmas Party on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Customers can sip on champagne and taste light bites while they browse through local vendors’ booths. Shoppers can also participate in giveaways and win prizes throughout the evening.

The Backyard Bee’s carries antiques, furniture, home décor and gifts made from New Bern artisans and is stocked with handmade Christmas decorations.

Mitchell Hardware

Opened in 1898, Mitchell Hardware is a staple of downtown New Bern year-round, but especially during the holidays. With Christmas displays already in the windows, it is located at 215 Craven St.

On Small Business Saturday they will have their Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Homemade apple cider will be served while customers shop new items and buy seasonal favorites like fruitcake.

Mitchell Hardware also offers custom gift baskets and wrapping.

“It’s so exciting just to see all those families come in and spend their time with us,” said Winnie Smith, co-owner. “We enjoy getting to see familiar faces and new ones as well.”

Midtown Olive Oil

Midtown Olive Oil, self-proclaimed as foodie heaven, is located at 215 Middle Street and plans to be busy Thanksgiving weekend.

The shop will continue their Black Friday sale through the weekend and has sells an array of Italian olive oils and balsamic vinegars, specialty foods and gifts.

“The whole beauty of downtown New Bern is that it’s small businesses, so in order to keep our vibrant downtown alive, we need customers to come downtown and support us,” said Anne Marie, of Midtown Olive Oil. “It’s really that simple.”

Crafty Bear Market

Made up of 33 local vendors selling clothes, Christmas décor, art, food, crafts and more, The Crafty Bear Market is sure to have a gift for everyone.

The Crafty Bear Market opened up in the New Bern Mall for the 2020 holiday season and after finding success, is back and bigger this year.

On Small Business Saturday, many of the vendors will be running sales to kick off the season.

“A lot of our small businesses give a portion of their sales to other small organizations,” said Jenny Grimes, founder of The Crafty Bear Market. “So, you are not only helping a small business, a small local family, you’re helping these other organizations too.”

These are many other small businesses to support in the New Bern area on Nov. 27 and beyond just the holidays.

"Small business owners aren't strangers in this town. They're our friends and neighbors. They hurt whern we hurt and they do well when we do well," Roberts said.

