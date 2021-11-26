ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Thanksgiving Weekend TV Schedule 2021: Over 370 Christmas Movies And Shows To Watch

By Lauren Dubois
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Thanksgiving is officially over, the time has come to really and truly switch gears and focus solely on the most wonderful time of the year. With Christmas just under one month away, the time has come for endless Christmas movies and TV specials. Knowing that some people...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Why Some Hallmark Stars Are Leaving for GAC Family—and Why Some Aren’t

The holiday season is here, and you know what that means: a whole lot of rumors and speculation about a bubbling turf war between family-oriented cable channels over Christmas movies! Wait… what?. If you’re obsessed with Hallmark and Lifetime’s annual Christmas movie options, then you’ve probably heard a lot of...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Cowboy Bebop’ on Netflix + More

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because it was the last thing it had to do before logging off for the weekend! Can you tell how glad we are that the week is over? The next 48 hours can be filled with watching all the movies and shows we want; and boy, whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, this weekend you will have a ton of top-notch options to discover. As you sort through the multi-faceted presents, we advise that checking out the freshest titles first is always a smart move. That being said, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
kiss951.com

These are the Most Boring Christmas Movies and TV Shows

There is nothing better than snuggling by the fire and watching a good holiday movie. As there are so many streaming services and content choices available, it is already difficult for us to decide what to watch. What is the frequency of watching disappointing TV shows and movies?. We should...
TV SHOWS
Android Authority

How to stream Hallmark holiday movies

A quick guide for cord cutters who still want their Hallmark fix. It’s that time of the year again! With Christmas just around the corner, entertainment companies are pumping out holiday movies and specials, and no one does it like the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark holiday movies are the gold standard for cheesy, comforting Christmas fare.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

10 Great Carrie Coon Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

One of the best things about Ghostbusters: Afterlife is Carrie Coon’s portrayal of Callie Spengler and the way she comes to terms with the life and legacy of her late father, Egon Spengler, who abandoned his family, friends, and fellow ghostbusters for unknown reasons. There’s just something about the way Coon embodies both strength and pain in her remarkable performance that draws you in and makes you want to see what else this talented actress has to offer.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Christmas Movies#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Story#Gac
TVLine

The Waltons' Homecoming: Did CW Movie Remake Evoke Enough Charm?

The CW this Sunday night commemorated the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story — the 1971 TV-movie that wound up siring The Waltons — with a remake. But did it evoke enough folksy charm? As with the source material, and set in 1933, The CW’s The Waltons’ Homecoming found the titular family readying for Christmas but also waiting… and waiting… for patriarch John Sr. (played by Ben Lawson) to come home for the holiday from his far-away job. (John’s already long bus ride was further slowed by a brewing snow storm, and is eventually derailed when the bus skids...
MOVIES
Raleigh News & Observer

2021 Christmas TV guide: When to watch Rudolph, Charlie Brown and classic movies

We’re back with our 2021 guide to the most wonderful TV time of the year. We have all your favorite holiday TV specials — like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” — plus classic movies from “Elf” to “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and of course, all the Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix romantic holiday flicks.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

21 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in December 2021

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others are adding several new TV shows, movies and documentaries in December, as well as releasing new seasons of some beloved shows. The month is seeing the release of two highly anticipated series: the debut of “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max — which will see actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles — and the second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” which has actress Lily Collins returning as the titular character.More from...
TV SHOWS
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ’Annie Live!’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” the latest television adaptation of a Broadway musical in “Annie Live!” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which picks up where the series left off.
CLEVELAND, OH
Deadline

As ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Comes Down Chimney, Roku Channel Flips Holiday Switch With New Programming, Features & Tori Kelly Song

Timed to today’s debut of original movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the Roku Channel has added a range of holiday programming and features. Among the offerings is the new end-credit song from the Zoey’s movie called “North Star,” which was co-written by Mary Steenburgen and performed by Tori Kelly. Steenburgen is among the stars of the film, which continues the storylines established during two seasons on NBC, which canceled the show last summer. The Lionsgate Television project was announced earlier this fall. It is the first original feature and the first scripted Roku Original as the streaming platform expands beyond its roster of...
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy