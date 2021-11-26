The Toxic Masculinity of Tactical Survival Gear

I recently got on the Tube at the end of the line around 10.30pm, after walking past a dodgy man on the platform asking me, mystifyingly, which way the train went. Forgetting about him, I got into an empty carriage – the whole train was all but empty – and just before it departed, he jumped on and sat next to me, leaning close and forcing me to squash against the driver’s compartment. I asked him to leave me alone. He said he loved me, loved women, and didn’t want to upset me, before weaving into other carriages and returning, behaving in a threatening manner to the two men in our carriage, and getting more persistent with me. I had to wait for a busy station, then jumped out; he did too, but I managed to escape onto another train.

