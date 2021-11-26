ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Toxic Masculinity of Tactical Survival Gear

By James Stout
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not an Outside+ member? Read a preview of this story and sign up today. If, like me, you’re a man who enjoys hikes and you have access to the internet, a website has probably tried to sell you some kind of “survival tool” recently. Most likely, it was very sharp and...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 401

Samantha Grace
4d ago

Written by someone who couldn’t survive without a cell phone. I like my man strong and masculine and I love it when he opens doors and pulls chairs and helps me with my coat… what we’re dealing with here is toxic feminism.

Reply(13)
256
Negan N Lucille
4d ago

Total feminist bullskit, no man can have toxic masculinity, each man's expression of masculinity is different! The only toxic masculinity, is female impersonation of masculinity! Toxic feminity is when men act feminine

Reply(127)
195
Itzall Bullshet
4d ago

Sad to think masculinity is going away thanks to the toxic media, liberals, woke culture and the poison being put in our foods. We’re gonna lose all real men. It’ll just be tiny boys using the women’s restroom inside their Facebook metaverse where on the outside will just be their lifeless bodies that never had the chance to have testosterone or get vitamin D

Reply(3)
137
Related
Nashville Scene

The Power of the Dog Hits Hard in Its Study of Toxic Masculinity

In Jane Campion’s new film The Power of the Dog, being a man means many things. It’s the dirt under your nails after a hard day on the cattle trail; the emotions you hold back to assert your dominance over your peers; the self-control required to wield a knife. In the West, you need to be a man — but the kind of man you need to be is rarely the kind of man anyone chooses to be.
PETS
imdb.com

‘Deserto Particular’ Review: A Tender Diptych of Masculinity Deconstructed

At the halfway mark, Aly Muritiba’s “Deserto Particular” clicks into high gear. There’s a change of scenery, yes; we move from the chilly South of Brazil to its arid Northeast. And there’s a change in point of view; we leave our protagonist behind and follow, instead, the person he was so intent on tracking down. More importantly, though, the film comes alive in its second half, which deepens and complicates the story we thought we were watching, about a disgraced cop trying to run away from the violence that’s set to cost him his job and his reputation. For some, the tender empathy that runs through the film’s latter half may not be enough to offset its choice of sympathetic leading man. Yet this Brazilian drama is a welcome and assured intervention into that country’s calcified ideals about desire and masculinity.
MOVIES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fighting Jackson's "toxic gear culture"

My daughter, a sophomore in college, recently told me about a conversation she’d had with her outing club about “toxic outdoor-gear culture.”. It was my first time hearing the term “toxic” applied to outdoor gear, though I’m well aware of the cultural debates about issues of equality, diversity, inclusion, toxic masculinity, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, etc. I read newspapers and books and I listen to NPR, so I know the challenges our country faces as we try to address our past and look forward to a more equitable, welcoming future, but I live in a pretty protected bubble, and don’t deal with these issues on a day-to-day basis, which means it’s easy to feel removed from their impact. Outdoor gear, on the other hand, is part of my day-to-day existence, and yet I haven’t really thought about how it could be considered toxic.
JACKSON, WY
The Independent

What is toxic masculinity and how can it be addressed?

Men need to “shut up and listen” to women if they want to address toxic masculinity, actor Benedict Cumberbatch has said.In a new interview with Sky News following the release of Power Of The Dog, in which Cumberbatch plays a wealthy ranch owner in 1920s Montana, US, he said there is currently not enough recognition of the advantages men have over women in society today.“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages,” he said.“At the same time, somewhere along the line, maybe not now, but somewhere along the line, we need to do maybe what...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Twitter
Gadget Flow

DICEROX Vanax knife collection is for EDC, tactical, bushcraft, and survival use

Composed of an uncommon yet extremely durable material, the DICEROX Vanax steel knife collection is among the finest in the world. Used by very few knife makers, Vanax steel requires skill and dedication to master. However, this high-nitrogen steel has unique property combinations of hardness, wear resistance, ductility, and corrosion resistance. Produced by Swedish steelmaker Uddeholm, this knife collection bases its look on an old Viking design. So the brand blends incredible knife steel with close collaboration with the steel company. The collection includes two models: Lagertha and Kalina. DICEROX will produce 40 Lagertha knives, which is a traditional and robust bushcraft knife. Furthermore, Kalina—designed to handle everyday carry needs for the rest of your life—comes in a run of 60. Using 90%–95% recycled steel, DICEROX works with craftspeople, ensuring they get 100% of the sale price. DICEROX creates a community of makers that knife enthusiasts will enjoy.
Telegraph

'Toxic masculinity' is a term that helps precisely no one

I recently got on the Tube at the end of the line around 10.30pm, after walking past a dodgy man on the platform asking me, mystifyingly, which way the train went. Forgetting about him, I got into an empty carriage – the whole train was all but empty – and just before it departed, he jumped on and sat next to me, leaning close and forcing me to squash against the driver’s compartment. I asked him to leave me alone. He said he loved me, loved women, and didn’t want to upset me, before weaving into other carriages and returning, behaving in a threatening manner to the two men in our carriage, and getting more persistent with me. I had to wait for a busy station, then jumped out; he did too, but I managed to escape onto another train.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

TikTok users are claiming they can ‘shift’ to different realities by using a shower

A bizarre and unexplainable trend has emerged on TikTok where people are claiming that they can travel to different timelines by using “portals” while having a shower. A Daily Mail report highlights a handful of people on the video-sharing app who claim to have been able to shift into different realities - both intentionally and accidentally - by simply changing the temperature in their shower which allows them to “manifest” the change they desire.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
