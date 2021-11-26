ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navient Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

WILMINGTON, DE — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors recently approved a 2021 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common...

MyChesCo

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced that its Board of Directors recently voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share, payable on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2022. Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process...
MyChesCo

MediCapture Announces Record Third Quarter For 2021

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — MediCapture, Inc. has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software — a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.
MyChesCo

UGI Reports Record Fiscal 2021 Results

VALLEY FORGE, PA — UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2022. Record GAAP net income of $1,467 million and adjusted net income of $629 million compared to GAAP net income of $532 million and adjusted net income of $561 million in the prior year.
MyChesCo

Prospect14 Announces Sale of One Gigawatt Solar Project Portfolio in PJM

— Prospect14 announced the recent sale of approximately 1 GWdc of solar and solar + storage projects located in Virginia and Pennsylvania to a large institutional investor. “Prospect14 is pleased to be able to deliver value to an institutional investment platform through our scaled origination approach, providing qualified and ready-to-develop assets at scale,” said Geoffrey S. Underwood, a Partner of Prospect14.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005211/en/. Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo) A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per...
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

