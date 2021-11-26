Navient Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — MediCapture, Inc. has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software — a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.

