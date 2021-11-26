The Hard Way: Bracing for the rigors of Christmas

I hollowed out my holiday burrow this week.

It’s my annual tradition in the days before and after Thanksgiving.

While the neighborhoods around me deck their respective halls with holly jolly lights, oh-so-merry inflatables and Nativity scenes that look far more European than Bethlehem-ean, I’ll be surrounded by the comforts of Stephen King novels, John Carpenter films and a Halloween tree adorned with purple lights and skeletons.

I never set out to be Scrooge, though it’s hard to convince my wife of that fact. I don’t want to see anyone boiled in their own pudding, and I certainly don’t want anyone buried with a stake of holly through their heart.

I just hear Scrooge's comments and think, “OK, that’s not right, but I kind of get it...”

The entire season is exhausting under normal circumstances.

The gifts. The travel. The baking. The travel. The travel. The travel.

Did I mention the travel?

Add in the variable of a lingering pandemic – where I’ll once again anger a segment of family by minimizing visits – and it feels like a yuletide tinderbox soaked in gasoline.

There was already an absurd amount of coordination behind Schorr Family Christmases, and to be fair, my wife handled most of it. Somehow, she managed to organize six gatherings within three weeks every December. She’d spend the days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 texting, emailing and calling family members the plan a schedule.

My contributions, meanwhile, tended to be an occasional, “Text your mom” or “Text your sister.”

And yet, it doesn’t overwhelm her as it does me. In fact, she thrives on it.

When I told her what parameters I was comfortable with this year – small gatherings, no more than 10 present – Amanda wasted no time planning who we’d visit and when, as well as “makeup visits” to individuals we would’ve otherwise seen at the large gatherings.

I, on the other hand, would just as soon retreat from such responsibility.

When asked what I wanted for Christmas, I was adamant.

“Nothing.”

This wasn’t some noble gesture, not some smug expression of, “Oh, don’t worry about me, I’ve got all I could ever need.”

It was an attempt shy away from it all, to avoid what I viewed as an enormous headache adorned with sleigh bells. But Amanda wouldn’t have it. She forced a list out of me.

“You WILL be merry,” she told me. “No grinching.”

Whatever winter surge the pandemic brings, she insisted that we stay positive. We’d be safe and make good decisions, but we’d do it all with grins on our faces and the spirit of Christmas in our hearts.

And yes, I know, she’s right. She’s completely right.

But I’m still spending most of the season in my burrow, making plans for next year’s Halloween.

----

Reach Matt Schorr at mattschorr@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @themattschorr and on Instagram at @theschorr. His website is www.mattschorr.net.