ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Hard Way: Bracing for the rigors of Christmas

By Matt Schorr
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VG8PH_0d7D96di00

I hollowed out my holiday burrow this week.

It’s my annual tradition in the days before and after Thanksgiving.

While the neighborhoods around me deck their respective halls with holly jolly lights, oh-so-merry inflatables and Nativity scenes that look far more European than Bethlehem-ean, I’ll be surrounded by the comforts of Stephen King novels, John Carpenter films and a Halloween tree adorned with purple lights and skeletons.

I never set out to be Scrooge, though it’s hard to convince my wife of that fact. I don’t want to see anyone boiled in their own pudding, and I certainly don’t want anyone buried with a stake of holly through their heart.

I just hear Scrooge's comments and think, “OK, that’s not right, but I kind of get it...”

The entire season is exhausting under normal circumstances.

The gifts. The travel. The baking. The travel. The travel. The travel.

Did I mention the travel?

Add in the variable of a lingering pandemic – where I’ll once again anger a segment of family by minimizing visits – and it feels like a yuletide tinderbox soaked in gasoline.

There was already an absurd amount of coordination behind Schorr Family Christmases, and to be fair, my wife handled most of it. Somehow, she managed to organize six gatherings within three weeks every December. She’d spend the days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 texting, emailing and calling family members the plan a schedule.

My contributions, meanwhile, tended to be an occasional, “Text your mom” or “Text your sister.”

And yet, it doesn’t overwhelm her as it does me. In fact, she thrives on it.

When I told her what parameters I was comfortable with this year – small gatherings, no more than 10 present – Amanda wasted no time planning who we’d visit and when, as well as “makeup visits” to individuals we would’ve otherwise seen at the large gatherings.

I, on the other hand, would just as soon retreat from such responsibility.

When asked what I wanted for Christmas, I was adamant.

“Nothing.”

This wasn’t some noble gesture, not some smug expression of, “Oh, don’t worry about me, I’ve got all I could ever need.”

It was an attempt shy away from it all, to avoid what I viewed as an enormous headache adorned with sleigh bells. But Amanda wouldn’t have it. She forced a list out of me.

“You WILL be merry,” she told me. “No grinching.”

Whatever winter surge the pandemic brings, she insisted that we stay positive. We’d be safe and make good decisions, but we’d do it all with grins on our faces and the spirit of Christmas in our hearts.

And yes, I know, she’s right. She’s completely right.

But I’m still spending most of the season in my burrow, making plans for next year’s Halloween.

----

Reach Matt Schorr at mattschorr@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @themattschorr and on Instagram at @theschorr. His website is www.mattschorr.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Press

COLUMN: 25 ways to show kindness at Christmas

The holidays can be a wonderful time for families. It is a chance to create traditions and make joyful memories together. Adding in acts of kindness, volunteering and sharing peace, love and joy with others can help turn the focus off of getting gifts and help spread the true spirit of Christmas to your community. Many acts of kindness cost virtually nothing, however, these small gestures can be priceless and make a world of difference to someone. You might be surprised at how wonderful something as simple as smiling at others can make you feel as well. This Christmas put a little love in your heart and pay it forward!
SOCIETY
kcparent.com

25 Simple Ways to Count Down to Christmas

Does manufacturing the Christmas season magic seem a job too momentous for a mortal parent like you? Although Santa’s elves may not deliver pixie dust from the North Pole to help you, don’t despair! You can orchestrate a very merry—and magical—season that’s as simple as you make it to be. Here are 25 simple ways to count down to Christmas that you can pick and choose from based on the ages and interests of your children and family.
LIFESTYLE
The Courier

Trees are ways to make Christmas memories

As thoughts turn to Christmas Lincoln’s Winter Wonderland will celebrate another year of making memories in downtown Lincoln. One themed tree sponsored by ME Realty is a dinosaur that was created by Gaynor Goodman and Marsha Fernandes. Goodman said after seeing the kids enjoy last year’s tree she wanted to...
LINCOLN, IL
Minot Daily News

Garrison resident decorates Christmas trees in unique ways

GARRISON – Visitors to Dickens Village Festival will be able to see Christmas trees decorated in unique ways by Jill Fuller of Garrison. The decorated Christmas trees are in various locations. Fuller, a retired hospital CEO, started decorating trees for the annual festival after retiring in 2018. “That fall my...
GARRISON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hard Way#Rigors#European#Bethlehem Ean#Schorr Family Christmases
Marietta Daily Journal

United Way to hold 'Claus for a Cause' Christmas event

Come and join us for an amazing event to kick off the holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., we invite the whole community to come out and enjoy our special Christmas event that is sure to be fun for all ages. There is a suggested minimum donation of $10 per family to enter.
CALHOUN, GA
102.9 WBLM

Christmas Trees Look Pretty Hard To Come By This Year In Maine

I don't have a real Christmas tree. My wife and I loved it the first couple of years we lived together. Then it became like an albatross. We'd argue over who's turn it was to water it. We'd be vacuuming up the quills for months afterward. So one year, after Christmas when trees were super-duper cheap, we took the plunge.
MAINE STATE
carolinianuncg.com

“Love Hard”: Netflix’s New Christmas Romance

Earlier this month Netflix released the movie “Love Hard” just in time for the upcoming holiday season. This film is perfect for those who love a good holiday romance. It features Nina Dobrev (from “Vampire Diaries”) as the main character, Natalie, who is a Los Angeles writer looking for love on a dating app.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Eye On Annapolis

8 Ways to Make Christmas Magical for Your Family

The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time, but they are anything but for many people. It can be difficult to get into the spirit of things, whether you’re experiencing the typical holiday blues or can’t find the best gifts for an 11-year-old boy. But, there is still hope! Today we will explore eight ways to make Christmas magical for your family, and ensure that everyone has an incredible holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ourcommunitynow.com

20 Ways To Enjoy Christmas in California

California is not a destination usually associated with stereotypical Christmas attractions. A sun-soaked paradise for the vast majority of the year, it is a far cry from the snow and cold synonymous with a traditional winter wonderland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Here Are 10 Ways To Have An Eco-Friendly Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and although it is a wonderful time of year, it is not friendly to the environment. As a result of this year’s COP26, we are all aware of how important it is to take care of the environment. No matter how big or small,...
ENVIRONMENT
Lifehacker

18 of the Best Non-Christmas Christmas Movies (That Aren't ‘Die Hard’)

Tired: “My favorite Christmas movie is Die Hard.”. Wired: “My favorite Christmas movie is Eyes Wide Shut.”. You could be forgiven for finding the now-annual seasonal discourse vis à vis Die Hard’s status as a holiday movie exhausting. What began as a funny bit of trivia has become an ice cold hot take from the “funny guy in the office—there’s even officially licensed, branded merchandise celebrating the film’s Christmas bona fides! Any discussion on the topic is purely academic at this point, and I think we’re all ready to move on.
MOVIES
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Decides if Die Hard is a Christmas Movie

Many households have several holiday traditions to get them into the spirit. Some families will put up their Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. Some families will search for a holiday concert. Some families may dig out the matching holiday pajamas and take a group photo. A recent tradition that my father and I have indulged in the past few years is that following Thanksgiving dinner, we put on the always phenomenal Die Hard to usher at the beginning of the Christmas season in our household. I put on my “Yippee Ki Yay” Christmas sweater, grab a warm beverage, and send out my annual holiday messages to the sweet sounds of John McClane saving Christmas for another year since 1988.
MOVIES
Decider

Why Some Hallmark Stars Are Leaving for GAC Family—and Why Some Aren’t

The holiday season is here, and you know what that means: a whole lot of rumors and speculation about a bubbling turf war between family-oriented cable channels over Christmas movies! Wait… what?. If you’re obsessed with Hallmark and Lifetime’s annual Christmas movie options, then you’ve probably heard a lot of...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Hanukkah isn’t ‘Jewish Christmas.’ Stop treating it that way.

An earlier version of this article stated that Ethiopian Jews had been carrying Hanukkah traditions for centuries. In fact, Ethiopian Jews only began observing Hanukkah in the 1970s, after the community started migrating to Israel, though they did read a version of the Book of Maccabees, which tells the holiday’s story.
CELEBRATIONS
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Empire

Actor Dean Stockwell Dies, Aged 85

Dean Stockwell, an accomplished actor of stage and screen best known for his role in cult TV series Quantum Leap, has died. He was 85. Born Robert Dean Stockwell in North Hollywood in 1936, it almost feels like he was fated to perform – his father, Harry, voiced Prince Charming in Disney's Snow White, while his mother and younger sibling were also actors.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Drops Baby Weight, Looks Amazing

It has only been four months since Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird gave birth to her second child. Yet, the twenty-one-year-old is feeling herself and looking better than ever. In a Thanksgiving post, along with her husband and two kids, she showed off her post-partum body. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is glowing and looks amazing.
CELEBRITIES
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

52
Followers
55
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy