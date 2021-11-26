What to Expect on Cyber Monday? Sold Out Items.

Americans are expected to spend a record amount on online shopping this Monday. But inventory shortages caused by global supply chain disruptions could damper the holiday cheer.

Adobe Analytics, which monitors holiday shopping, expects Americans to spend more on the digital holiday than even Black Friday. But they are likely to see many items out of stock. On the top of the list of items expected to be sold out: apparel, electronics, sporting goods and products for young children.

Adobe estimates Americans will spend $11.3 billion over an average of 12 hours accumulated shopping per customer this season.

Hot ticket items to look out for this holiday season are Apple Airpods and Airpods Max, drones, Samsung and LG TVs, air fryers, weighted blankets, instapots, record players, smart mugs and water bottles.

An estimated 62.8 million people plan to shop on Cyber Monday this year, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

Malls and other stores started filling early as retailers bumped up their sales ahead of Black Friday. The early shopping has cut into store inventories.

The usual plethora of cheap tech gadgets like laptops, TVs and game consoles has also been harmed by the chip shortages that have reduced supplies.

"Inventory shortages will be very much of a concern, and the bottlenecks and the delays and the high cost will impact the price of products that are in high demand," said Nick Vyas, director of USC's Kendrick Global Supply Chain Management Institute.

He said readily available products will have steep discounts, while items with less inventory are likely to be marked closer to their retail value.

The disruption in the global supply chain will force many Americans who had counted on buying those cheap tech gifts to get creative with their gift-giving. The NRF expects gift card purchases to hit $28.1 billion as shoppers look for more flexible options for presents.