Where to see Christmas lights in central Pa. in 2021

Now that Thanksgiving is officially in the rear-view, it's time to look ahead to Christmas.

And more specifically, Christmas lights.

Decorated houses have been popping up for the last couple of weeks, thanks to a stretch of mild weather, but the season begins in earnest with the passing of Thanksgiving.

Christmas Magic 2021:Display opens Black Friday with 600,000 lights illuminating Rocky Ridge Park

Some of the bigger, fee-required displays will be opening through the first week of December.

As in years past, we will plot significant light displays, whether personal or professional, free or fee, single house or neighborhood, on our Christmas lights map.

So if you see – or have seen – an impressive display in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon or York counties you think others would enjoy, drop a line to mstallsmith@ydr.com.

We need the address, and additional information in case people are raising money for charity or have a particularly good story behind their decorations. Including a photo is a big plus.

Check back, because the map will be updated throughout the Christmas season.

Shelly Stallsmith is a trends reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at mstallsmith@ydr.com or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.