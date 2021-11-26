Letters to the Editor: Nov. 27, 2021

IRC school board's disdain is obvious

The National School Boards Association's gambit to label parent protests "domestic terrorists" has collapsed, and the bully tactics of our local school board collapsed with it.

The last five months of the Indian River County school district have been a nightmare. Parents are again in control of their children, according to the law.

Recently, an outraged/activist parent, an outstanding citizen, was physically removed from a chair in the board chambers by the Sheriff's Department, by orders from Chairman Brian Barefoot.

That chair remained vacant for the entire meeting while a masked and unmasked mob was jammed shoulder to shoulder in the lobby breathing COVID-19 on one another, again by orders from Barefoot.

His race to his favorite fish-wrap media to malign the parent was swift. Meanwhile there's been no recourse for the parent, a father trying to support his family (all he wanted was a seat in chambers).

Barefoot also violated the governor's emergency rule and executive order on masking for students and then mocked the GOP for censoring him.

Peggy Jones recently spoke about leadership when she herself is a poor example. While registered as a Republican, she actually supported Democrats and their issues financially more than 200 times, making her a true RINO.

As a senior bystander and a taxpayer, I was told by a liberal journalist that I'm simply an onlooker. My foot-in-mouth, eating-crow for a comment made in error is my mea culpa. I knew better. So sorry. The superintendent did not earn his bonus.

What is expected of a school board of elitist demagogues? The disdain by the school board of public speakers and parents is obvious, but help is on the way.

Rosemarie B. Wilson, Vero Beach

Biden and team doing good job in difficult times

President Joe Biden is doing a good job. The Dow is up 16%, GDP growth in the U.S. is projected to end at 5%, the highest since 1984, 440 million shots have been given, unemployment has fallen to 4.6%, and childhood poverty has been reduced by half.

This is a fraction of what has been accomplished. But let me tackle one area that people feel he is getting wrong.

Inflation problems are due to pent-up demand and lagging logistics and manufacturing. Companies reduced production and inventories due to the pandemic and now people want goods and services.

Gas prices have been rising. Gasoline production was severely curtailed during the pandemic so inventory is limited. Ida hit the Gulf Coast and several oil refineries were offline.

We are short about 80,000 truck drivers, which will affect distribution of all goods. There is a worker shortage, especially in lower paying jobs.

Immigration has declined by 50%. Immigrants have historically taken the jobs citizens don't want. An Oregon farmer allowed neighbors to pick his asparagus crop for free because he could not find laborers.

Plus China’s manufacturing is severely curtailed because of COVID-19 containment measures and electricity problems.

We are recovering from the worst global epidemic in 100 years. Corrections will take time and Biden and his teams are doing a good job in guiding us through.

He is doing so handicapped by a disinformation campaign. Economists cite the American Rescue Plan of 2021 for the return to full employment a full year earlier than originally predicted and not one Republican voted for it.

Think how well our country would be doing if everyone learned about a topic before criticizing, got their shot, sand supported the administration during this disaster that has already killed almost 800,000 of us.

Jo Fuller, Port St. Lucie

Recognize partnership between cities and farms

Thanksgiving season is a time when Americans gather with their families and reflect upon our many blessings. One of those blessings is a nutritious and diverse food supply grown by our farmers and ranchers. We also benefit from other agricultural products that provide clothing, housing, medicines, fuel and other products that we use on a daily basis.

These basic necessities are available to us because of a broad partnership of farmers, ranchers, processors, brokers, truckers, shippers, scientists, wholesalers and retailers. These collaborative partnerships help maintain our standard of living.

In appreciation of our farm-city partnerships, the president of the United States annually proclaims the week leading up to Thanksgiving Day as National Farm-City Week.

Florida's agriculture, natural resource and food industries employ more than 2 million individuals and annually contribute $146 billion to Florida’s economy.

Martin County contributes $112,566,000 worth of agricultural products annually (2017 USDA Census of Agriculture).

We at the Martin County Farm Bureau encourage our fellow citizens to pause for a moment this holiday season and consider the many diverse and healthy foods available to us.

Neither the farm nor the city can exist in isolation. Our interdependence creates jobs, markets and relationships that build our economy and support our collective security.

Let us remember the farm-city relationships that have allowed us to create an outstanding quality of life for all Floridians.

David Hafner, Indiantown