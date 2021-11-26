ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Pastor's Corner: What is true Thanksgiving?

By By Roman Hank
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoSAh_0d7D8GLW00

We have just celebrated one the most beloved holidays of the year, Thanksgiving. So, what does thanksgiving mean?

The definition by Oxford is broken into two parts as follows: 1. the expression of gratitude, especially to God. “He offered prayers in thanksgiving for his safe arrival" 2. (In North America) an annual national holiday marked by religious observances and a traditional meal including turkey. The holiday commemorates a harvest festival celebrated by the Pilgrims in 1621 and is held in the U.S. on the fourth Thursday in November. A similar holiday is held in Canada, usually on the second Monday in October.

Now that we have a definition, what were we thankful for? Most of us probably sat down to a dinner and it enjoyed it surrounded by family and friends. We probably ate so much that we felt like the bird, stuffed! We may have sat around watching some football or we may have played a game or two. I’m sure that whatever you did, it was enjoyable for the most part. I would like to think that we are grateful for what we have.

Let’s stop and think about others on this day for a minute. Think of someone who may have been on the street because they had nowhere to go. Think about someone who may have been in a bad situation and ended up in the emergency room. Or maybe we need to think about a person who just experienced domestic violence and now is in a shelter for protection. What about someone who made a bad choice and now they find themselves incarcerated? All of these different types of situations don’t sound like very much fun do they? I wouldn’t want to be in any of those, but the reality is anyone of us could be in the blink of an eye. Life changes very quickly.

I have thought about these situations because I have known people who have been in every one of them. I had thought to myself, how would I handle it? I am really not sure how I would and for most of us we can’t imagine ourselves in any of them. This led me to some of my favorite scriptures.

Paul writes in Philippians 4: 5-7 these words: The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

I hope you realize that even though Paul was writing to the church of Philippi and reminding them to not lose faith but to stand firm, he himself was in fact incarcerated. How could anyone be thankful for that? Paul was. He shows us through his writings, because he is writing to us, that no matter what happens to us, we should be thankful. Like I mentioned earlier, life changes very quickly and we should not just show our thankfulness or gratefulness on one day of the year, but we should be thankful each and every day we have. God showed us His true love by sending us His son to take on our sin. That for me is the greatest thing anyone could ever do for me. So, what do you say? Let’s be thankful for every day we get, no matter the circumstances, because each day is a gift from God.

Blessings,

Roman Hank

Comments / 0

Related
wcrecord.com

From the Pastor’s Desk

Corrie Ten Boom lived in Holland during the time of the Nazi occupation. She and other members of her family spent time in the concentration camps because of their refusal to give up their faith in God and for trying to help Jews escape the Nazis. She experienced many trials in her life, yet she never quit trusting in God, […]
RELIGION
Temple Daily Telegram

Pastor's Corner: A thankful attitude is a core foundation for Christianity

An attitude of gratitude determines altitude and latitude. A thankful attitude will take you higher and farther in life, and it is a major factor for success. A Harvard study on successful people showed that attitude, not aptitude or education, was the major factor in 80% of successful people. A...
RELIGION
Tulsa World

Counselor’s Corner: Adopt a mindset of gratitude and thanksgiving

People have been going through tremendous difficulties over the past two years. Anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, and numerous clients are sharing anger about how their lives have been disrupted due to the pandemic and the increased stressors they are facing. A large percentage of recent sessions...
SOCIETY
Daily Leader

Pastor's Corner: Power up through prayer

“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” James 5:16 NKJV. Suddenly, your palms are sweaty, your mind’s a blank, your mouth won’t move, and you can’t find your voice. No, you haven’t just seen the most beautiful creature on God’s green earth, you have been asked to say the closing prayer at your church or even a family gathering.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Union-Recorder

A life's work for Pastor Kittle

Years ago, Pastor Roy Kittle stopped in a restaurant just outside of town when he was approached by a woman who was around 30 years old. She asked him if he remembered her, and when he admitted that he didn’t, she explained to him that she had gotten saved at one of the Vacation Bible Schools at his church when she was just a little girl.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
normsmilfordblog.com

What’s around the corner for you?

There is certainly the possibility of something different around every corner or over every hill. The optimist sees exciting opportunities ahead while the pessimist sees nothing but danger. What do you “see” when you are approaching a corner or a hill in your life?. All visions of the future are...
RELIGION
Goldsboro News-Argus

Life's true blessings

Linda Condon has cracked the code of Thanksgiving. It’s not about calculating when the fourth Thursday in November falls and then celebrating “turkey day.”. Nor is it centered around having a lot of stuff. She discovered long ago to be thankful even in the lean times, and the art of...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Buffalo News

Pastor marks 23rd year of spending Thanksgiving with homeless

Eric Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, a church on Lafayette Avenue, will spend his Thanksgiving week with Buffalo's homeless for the 23rd consecutive year. Johns will start his week in front of the Dream Center at 11 a.m. Monday, and will sleep five nights under a bridge along Interstate 190, according to his daughter, Victoria Shurr, the Dream Center's building manager.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Pastor#Domestic Violence#Oxford
lakecountystar.com

Pastor's Pen: Vision

Our physical vision is one of our most important senses, as we grow older it seems to dim. I know personally that while trying to deny the failing focus of my eyes, that my arms are no longer long enough to correct the problem. Then came the day that I...
RELIGION
WIVB

Pastor Eric Johns raises homelessness awareness this Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pastor Eric Johns with the Buffalo Dream Center joined the Buffalo City Mission for its “Turkey Express” dinner delivery. He helped bag trucks and deliver those meals. Johns is currently doing his annual mission of living on the streets for a week to raise awareness for homelessness.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Sturgis Journal

Writer's Corner: Harvesting memories

Holidays and reminiscing naturally belong together. It doesn’t take long to start the “Remember when . . . ” conversations, as we gather around the table, especially at Thanksgiving. Growing up, we alternately spent Thanksgiving at my aunt and uncle’s house in Custer, Michigan, with several cousins and grandparents, and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Florida Weekly

COLLECTOR’S CORNER

Part of the joy of collecting for me is pondering an object’s backstory. Those morsels of history are what give people and things character. Take this elephant figure. “This elephant has been in my husband’s family for a very long time,” writes Paula J. MacIlwaine of Fort Myers. “It’s ceramic — do you know what it is?”
VISUAL ART
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
The Augusta Chronicle

Bill Kirby: What does your dog think when you talk to it? Probably not what you think

"I’m a lot less cranky when it’s just me and my dog.”. I have been spending more time with my dog. My wife, after all, had arranged his adoption last year, showered him with attention, fed him regularly and generally spoiled him. But dogs are funny. They're like that little nephew you think is so irritating and try to avoid, but who accepts your challenge and tries to win you over with cute attention.
AUGUSTA, GA
womanaroundtown.com

Poet’s Corner – Memory For a Day

Marsha Solomon is a New York artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries and museums. Her poetry has been published in both American and international art and literary journals, and recently a monographic book on her work, "From Rhythm to Form" was published by Cross-Cultural Communications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

7
Followers
44
Post
136
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy