ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Come celebrate the Christmas season at Cheboygan Area Public Library

By By Emily Clare, CAPL Program Director
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XG1p9_0d7D8Ea400

"There are perhaps no days of our childhood we lived so fully as those we spent with a favorite book." — Marcel Proust

The Christmas season is kicking off early at the Cheboygan Area Public Library! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Cheboygan Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, for the annual reading of “The Night Before Christmas."

Also, as a traditional part of this event, the Friends of the Cheboygan Library will be holding the Gift of Reading book give-away. The Gift of Reading is an initiative that shares the love of books and reading with the kiddos in our community. Each child that attends the event will have the pleasure of picking out a free book to take home. There are books for all ages — baby to teen, both fiction and non-fiction, so each child will find something they want to read.

Any library user exploring the non-fiction shelves will have used the Dewey decimal system. Did you know that Dec. 10 is the birthday of Melvil Dewey, who was the creator of the classification system?

Melvil Dewey was born on Dec. 10, 1851 in New York and was only 21 years old when he created his classification system of library resources while working at the Amherst College library. This system is now the most widely used classification system around the world! And, of course, that is what the Cheboygan Area Public Library uses to organize the non-fiction collection.

The Dewey decimal system organizes non-fiction books by topic by assigning each book a classification number. There are 10 main groups of numbers. They are 000–099 for general works; 100–199 for philosophy and psychology; 200–299 for religion; 300–399 for social sciences; 400–499 for language; 500–599 for natural sciences and mathematics; 600–699 for technology; 700–799 for the arts; 800–899 for literature and rhetoric; and 900–999 for history, biography, and geography.

After a book is assigned to its main group based on its content, it is then organized into subcategories. For example, “The Easy Christmas Cookie Cookbook: 60 plus Recipes to Bake for the Holidays” by Carroll Pellegrinelli is a book about cooking so it goes into the 600s, which is for technology.

The technology category sub-divides into medical sciences (610), engineering (620), agriculture (630), home economics (640), and others. Because we know this is a cookbook, it is categorized under the 640s for home economics.

The home economics category subdivides further which gives you the other specific numbers in the call number. Then, the first three letters of the author’s last name are added under the call number.

After the proper call number is determined, the number is placed on the spine of the book so it can be read while on the shelf. In this case, we can find “The Easy Christmas Cookie Cookbook” on the shelf under the Dewey decimal classification call number of 641.8654 PEL.

Book call numbers can be just a few decimal points long or several digits long, depending on the library cataloging the item and what they have in their collection and how specific they need the call number to be in order to make it as easy as possible to find. For example, university libraries may have longer call numbers because their patrons may need to be able to find more specific topics for studies. Meanwhile, a public library may only need a few digits in the call numbers because patrons look for more broad topics and there are fewer books on specific topics in the collection.

Hopefully sharing this little bit of the Dewey decimal classification system and celebrating Dewey Decimal System Day on Dec. 10 in honor of Melvil Dewey’s birthday will offer some insight into how the books are arranged on the shelf at your library.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Boy, 17, becomes fourth victim in Michigan high school shooting

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to died in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, officials said. The boy, Justin Shilling, died around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Authorities previously identified the three other...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Christmas, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
CBS News

U.S. warns renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine will trigger "serious consequences"

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Proust
Person
Melvil Dewey
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Appeals court judges appear skeptical of Trump's claim of executive privilege

Washington — A three-judge federal appeals court panel weighing whether former President Donald Trump can shield his White House records from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol appeared skeptical of Mr. Trump's claims of executive privilege on Tuesday, the latest development in a legal standoff that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

7
Followers
44
Post
136
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy