Come celebrate the Christmas season at Cheboygan Area Public Library

The Christmas season is kicking off early at the Cheboygan Area Public Library! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Cheboygan Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, for the annual reading of “The Night Before Christmas."

Also, as a traditional part of this event, the Friends of the Cheboygan Library will be holding the Gift of Reading book give-away. The Gift of Reading is an initiative that shares the love of books and reading with the kiddos in our community. Each child that attends the event will have the pleasure of picking out a free book to take home. There are books for all ages — baby to teen, both fiction and non-fiction, so each child will find something they want to read.

Any library user exploring the non-fiction shelves will have used the Dewey decimal system. Did you know that Dec. 10 is the birthday of Melvil Dewey, who was the creator of the classification system?

Melvil Dewey was born on Dec. 10, 1851 in New York and was only 21 years old when he created his classification system of library resources while working at the Amherst College library. This system is now the most widely used classification system around the world! And, of course, that is what the Cheboygan Area Public Library uses to organize the non-fiction collection.

The Dewey decimal system organizes non-fiction books by topic by assigning each book a classification number. There are 10 main groups of numbers. They are 000–099 for general works; 100–199 for philosophy and psychology; 200–299 for religion; 300–399 for social sciences; 400–499 for language; 500–599 for natural sciences and mathematics; 600–699 for technology; 700–799 for the arts; 800–899 for literature and rhetoric; and 900–999 for history, biography, and geography.

After a book is assigned to its main group based on its content, it is then organized into subcategories. For example, “The Easy Christmas Cookie Cookbook: 60 plus Recipes to Bake for the Holidays” by Carroll Pellegrinelli is a book about cooking so it goes into the 600s, which is for technology.

The technology category sub-divides into medical sciences (610), engineering (620), agriculture (630), home economics (640), and others. Because we know this is a cookbook, it is categorized under the 640s for home economics.

The home economics category subdivides further which gives you the other specific numbers in the call number. Then, the first three letters of the author’s last name are added under the call number.

After the proper call number is determined, the number is placed on the spine of the book so it can be read while on the shelf. In this case, we can find “The Easy Christmas Cookie Cookbook” on the shelf under the Dewey decimal classification call number of 641.8654 PEL.

Book call numbers can be just a few decimal points long or several digits long, depending on the library cataloging the item and what they have in their collection and how specific they need the call number to be in order to make it as easy as possible to find. For example, university libraries may have longer call numbers because their patrons may need to be able to find more specific topics for studies. Meanwhile, a public library may only need a few digits in the call numbers because patrons look for more broad topics and there are fewer books on specific topics in the collection.

Hopefully sharing this little bit of the Dewey decimal classification system and celebrating Dewey Decimal System Day on Dec. 10 in honor of Melvil Dewey’s birthday will offer some insight into how the books are arranged on the shelf at your library.