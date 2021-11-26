ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Kennedy: A nation reeling from an assassination

By By Sharon Kennedy
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
On this day in 1963, our nation was still reeling from the assassination of our president four days earlier. Those of us old enough to remember Walter Cronkite telling us JFK had died will never forget where we were or what we were doing at that fateful hour. Some dates and times are like that. They’re firmly embedded in our memory until we reach an age when memories and reality become hazy and we can’t tell one from the other. Or perhaps so much time has passed, we simply forget the significance of Nov. 22.

It was a long time ago and we were young. We didn’t realize killing the leader of the free world would have a profound impact on our not-too-distant future. The assassination of William McKinley in 1901 marked the third murder of a U.S. president. We thought it would never happen again. We were a civilized nation. We respected law and order. We were a tolerant electorate. We had differences of opinion, but the idea of taking the life of a president we disagreed with was unthinkable.

Did we collectively lose our innocence that fateful day in Dallas? Did we take a long hard look at what we had become or did we bury our sense of right and wrong when we buried our president? Those of us who were teenagers probably didn’t ask such questions. We watched the peaceful transfer of power from JFK to LBJ. We saw the blood stained pink jacket of the widow and the look of disbelief on her face. We saw the new president’s somber face as he took the oath of office.

We witnessed history and within a week we went about our daily routine of going to school, fretting over homework and dreading pop quizzes. At home our parents continued talking about the assassination while we did our chores and looked forward to the weekend basketball game. We wondered if the boy we liked would ask us to dance at the mixer after the game. Boys hoped they would get an eight point buck before rifle season ended. Life returned to normal for those of us too young to realize things had changed in America.

Then 1968 rolled around. We had graduated high school. Some of us had gone on to college. Others had married and started a family. Boys we never took much notice of had become our main focus when they were sent to Vietnam. MLK was killed in April. A few months later, RFK was shot. Our country was reeling with unrest, anger and a sense that we were unraveling like a spool of thread rolling down an endless abyss at breakneck speed.

But we pulled ourselves together and soldiered on. Then a disgraced president left the White House. Then a peanut farmer moved in. Then an actor. Then a fellow who initiated the Gulf War. Then a sex glutton took office. Then another war monger took over. Then a black man. Then a reality star. Then an old man whose grip on reality is questionable.

So what really happened that cold afternoon in 1963? Did we tumble down a rabbit hole from which there is no escape? Have the decades since been one unending Mad Hatter’s tea party? Those of us who are nearing the end of our run can only guess at what the future holds if the next insurrection is successful.

To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com.

Community Policy