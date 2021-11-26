ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 11-26-21

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuHtT_0d7D8Bvt00

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week.  A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes.  This morning we want to introduce you to a furry cat friend.  From the Victoria Animal Control.

Howie: This is Frank and he’s a 9-month-old Domestic Short Hair Siamese Mix male kitty cat.  Frank has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his rabies vaccination.  Also, Frank has been FIV and FIP tested as well as wormed.  He is litter box trained, likes kids and as you can see in the video clips, Frank likes cuddles and loves to play.  Franks Animal ID is A48-987-409 and his adoption price at the Victoria Animal Control will only be $110.00. So please adopt Frank because he is waiting for his furrever home.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with the Victoria Animal Control if you’re interested in Frank, or any other furry friend.

You can visit them at their location at 122 Perimeter Road here in Victoria. You can also call them.  Their number is 361-578-3564.  The center will be closed through Sunday in response to the Thanksgiving weekend but re-opens again on Monday November 29 th .

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families.  All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.vctx.org/page/health.animal.control.home .  Go to the adoption section to see all of the pets.  Plus, if you lost a pet then you can go to the Stray and Lost Intakes section to see if an animal is in the facility.

Click on Departments, and then on Stray and Lost Intakes.  This will show every dog in the facility that is a stray.  This section will show lost animals or if their animal is even there.  Last, go to the animal adoption section

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to homebound individuals

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 17, Meals on Wheels Victoria will deliver 1,000 holiday meals to homebound individuals in Victoria and Cuero. H-E-B is sponsoring the meals as part of the chain’s Feast of Sharing. This is Meals on Wheels Victoria’s second year participating in this event. During last year’s surge, many community groups and individuals participated in delivering.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Pets & Animals
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Fri#Kitty Cat#Fip#Departments#Redistrib
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Refugio family wants answers following death of loved one

REFUGIO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 15, the Williams family assumed they would have a normal family birthday celebration. The family waited for Andrew Williams to arrive for their family’s birthday party when the day took an unexpected turn. Local neighbors called the Williams family saying there was a large police presence at Andrew William’s home, which was down the...
REFUGIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Question of The Day for Friday 11-26-21

How much pumpkin is actually in Pumpkin Spice? Submit your answer to https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday Answer: None No, pumpkin spice does not contain any pumpkin. Pumpkin spice is usually made from an assortment of spices. That being said, you can add ingredients such as pumpkin puree to your pumpkin spice mixture. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero’s Christmas in the Park now open to the public and with free admission

CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is now open for the holiday season. Located in Cuero’s Municipal Park right off Highway 87 the holiday light display is now open every night from 6 pm to 10 pm. Christmas in the Park is also free for everyone, however, donations are greatly appreciated as they go back into the fund which helps with operating costs.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Port Lavaca’s Depot Days feature local vendors and live music

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Depot Days are held on the third Saturday of each month in Port Lavaca. Right off of Virginia and Railroad Street, you might hear live music and right behind the old train depot, you will find vendor booths. Depot Days invite the public to come shop from local vendors and buy local. Shaynna May is one of the vendors you can find at Depot Days specializing in homemade food products. From coffee, rice, and seasoning blends May says that buying local is the way to go, especially amid international shortages of various products.
PORT LAVACA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army of Victoria gives out 500 food boxes

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria’s latest community food distribution happened this morning. The food distribution was supposed to start at 10:00 A.M. at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer captain Kenny Jones told me they started giving out the 500 food boxes at 9:00 this morning, and they were finished shortly before noon. Captain Kenny told me the food boxes included hamburger meat, butter, green beans, corn, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, beef stew, potatoes, stuffing, beans, mac and cheese, raisins, peanut butter and mushroom soup. 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army Of Victoria food distribution Friday

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria, busy preparing for its next community food distribution. The Salvation Army of Victoria food distribution will happen this Friday from 10:00 A.M. to noon at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me 500 food boxes will be distributed then, and 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
741
Followers
281
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy