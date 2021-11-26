Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 11-26-21

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry cat friend. From the Victoria Animal Control.

Howie: This is Frank and he’s a 9-month-old Domestic Short Hair Siamese Mix male kitty cat. Frank has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his rabies vaccination. Also, Frank has been FIV and FIP tested as well as wormed. He is litter box trained, likes kids and as you can see in the video clips, Frank likes cuddles and loves to play. Franks Animal ID is A48-987-409 and his adoption price at the Victoria Animal Control will only be $110.00. So please adopt Frank because he is waiting for his furrever home.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with the Victoria Animal Control if you’re interested in Frank, or any other furry friend.

You can visit them at their location at 122 Perimeter Road here in Victoria. You can also call them. Their number is 361-578-3564. The center will be closed through Sunday in response to the Thanksgiving weekend but re-opens again on Monday November 29 th .

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.vctx.org/page/health.animal.control.home . Go to the adoption section to see all of the pets. Plus, if you lost a pet then you can go to the Stray and Lost Intakes section to see if an animal is in the facility.

Click on Departments, and then on Stray and Lost Intakes. This will show every dog in the facility that is a stray. This section will show lost animals or if their animal is even there. Last, go to the animal adoption section

