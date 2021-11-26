Question of The Day for Friday 11-26-21

How much pumpkin is actually in Pumpkin Spice? Submit your answer to https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday

: None. Pumpkin spice is usually made from an assortment of spices. That being said, you can add ingredients such as pumpkin puree to your pumpkin spice mixture.

