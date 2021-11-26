ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Question of The Day for Friday 11-26-21

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
How much pumpkin is actually in Pumpkin Spice? Submit your answer to https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday

Answer : None No, pumpkin spice does not contain any pumpkin . Pumpkin spice is usually made from an assortment of spices. That being said, you can add ingredients such as pumpkin puree to your pumpkin spice mixture.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

