Presidential Election

Today's letters: Readers comment on a recently published letter about Trump and Biden

By Daily Commercial
 5 days ago
Comparing policies

This is in response to the letter “Moral imperfections” that appeared in the Nov. 21 issue of the Daily Commercial.

The writer doesn’t like Trump. I get it. I don't like him either. But the presidency is not a popularity contest. Short of actual criminal acts, acts of absolute depravity or total incompetence, what only matters are policies. Some of the above traits may apply to Trump. I do not know. Maybe Biden? But a comparison of policies would be more valuable.

Under Trump we had energy independence; the lowest Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian unemployment rates in history, in women in 65 years and in youths in the last 50 years; the highest median household income in history; a rebuilt military after eight years of neglect; destroyed ISIS; passed the Criminal Reform Act; brought control to the uncontrolled illegal immigration along our southern border; increased NATO allies spending; got COVID-19 vaccines approved in record time; and concluded a historic U.S. Mexico and Canada trade agreement, just to name a few.

As for the Biden administration, we have an open southern border (resulting in open cartel action within our border), we are no longer energy independent, inflation, a stronger Russia because of their new pipeline (thanks to Biden), the FBI tracking parents as potential domestic terrorists for doing nothing more than objecting to decisions made by local school boards, a totally incompetent vice president and proposed huge spending bills made up mostly of liberal giveaways. And all in less than 11 months!

Roger Ball, Leesburg

Stealing lollipops

This is a response to "Moral imperfections." After re-reading the letter about criminals who are ruining our democracy, I redefined my longtime opinions of politicians running this country. After more than 50 years of voting, one thing became clear: There seems to be no depth to the unscrupulous behavior of many of our local and national politicians who we rely on to keep our democracy intact.

The letter writer mentioned Chris Christie's flip-flopping in regard to Donald Trump's behavior. To paraphrase a line from a politician's response to Jack Ryan’s “Hunt for Red October” theory about the Russian submarine captain, he said, "I'm a politician, and that means if I'm not kissing your baby I'm stealing their lollipop — but I keep my options open.”

During the 2016 Republican debates, Trump virtually annihilated his competition by not only attacking them on a political level but also on a personal level, including their man- hood and, in one case, actually accusing an opponent’s father of being a communist infiltrator from Cuba. Finding themselves no contest to this new kind of street-level attacks by a political competitor, they dropped out of the race with their tails between their legs.

Even though Florida’s U.S. Sen. Mark Rubio and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz were politically and morally castrated by Trump, within two years they became one of Trump's staunchest supporters. Where is their self-respect — not only for themselves but for their family being humiliated by Trump's street-level criticisms? How can we rely on these men who were so humiliated and gave up their self-respect for ensuring their future re-elections?

If people like Cruz, Rubio and Christie would sell their integrity to keep themselves employed by the federal government, what does that say about them upholding their pledge to their constituents and our democracy? Vote out incumbents before they steal all of your baby's lollipops.

Robert Del Castillo, Leesburg

