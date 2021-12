CONNEAUT — Relatives came from states across the country to gather with family for the first time in many years and ended up at a very chilly Christmas parade. The Conneaut Christmas parade became an important event in the Thanksgiving weekend activities for the family gathering from around the country said Ashley Chase and Ryan Lucas who spoke for the group. Twenty four family members from Conneaut, North Carolina, Florida, California, New York and Washington D.C. went to the parade as snow fell around them.

CONNEAUT, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO