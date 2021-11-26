Christmas cheer: Churches in Mission offers Christmas gifts, clothes, food for holidays

MORGAN COUNTY — With Christmas just around the corner, the elves over at Churches in Mission are already hard at work preparing for the upcoming holidays.

Churches in Mission will be giving out food through their food pantry as usual, but they will also be giving out Christmas meals, clothing, toiletries and hygiene products, and will be giving away toys and other gifts for families in need to "shop" for Christmas gifts.

Morgan County has two locations, one at 27 S. Indiana St. in Mooresville, and another at 60 W. Pike St. in Martinsville.

"Assistance is always needed sorting food, packaging food orders, sorting donations, and helping clients," Susan Haynes, the Executive Director for Morgan County Churches in Mission, said.

Haynes has been a volunteer since 1999. The mission has been active in Mooresville since 1987 and in Martinsville since 2017.

Families can fill out a form for the Morgan County Christmas Assistance Program, which can be picked up at a child's school. Churches in Mission will partner with various organizations across the county to support families in need.

The program is open until Dec. 22 in Martinsville and Dec. 23 in Mooresville. Donations are being accepted at any time during operating hours. Operating hours can be found on their website, ChurchesInMission.org, or their Facebook page under the same name.

Families or individuals in need can also be directly sponsored by community members or organizations, who will buy gifts, Christmas dinner, and other necessities for families.

"If there's extra money, our suggestion is to use that towards extra food and hygiene items for the family," Haynes noted. "Because especially during Christmas break when the kids are home for two weeks, they're not getting the free meals at school like they're getting through the school year."

The families who are not sponsored directly are able to come to the Christmas shop at the Churches in Mission locations, where they can pick out toys, stocking stuffers, clothes and books for their child and family.

"We served about 700 families last year," Haynes said. "A lot of those were sponsored, but we will still have about 350 families come through our two locations."

For the month of December only, Churches in Mission is asking for only new items for donations, so they can be used for Christmas. Regular donations of gently used items will resume in the new year.

"We do everything we can to make sure every family has some choices appropriate for their child," Haynes said. "The goal isn't to be completely stripped of everything by the time we're done, because I want that last family (to select gifts) to be able to be assisted."

Haynes also mentioned items for men, particularly teen boys, were desperately needed.

"A lot of the stuff that gets donated for men is for older (men)," Haynes said. "I hate to say it, but (teen boys) are kind of our neglected group. They're the hardest to buy for."

Suggested donation items include clothing, skateboard, dart boards, sports team items, handheld electronics, shaving/cologne kits, and other items for boys and young men.

The mission also provides financial assistance to help with families in need.

"We are the distributor for Salvation Army funds for Morgan County," Haynes said. "So all of the bell ringers at Morgan County locations... the funds that they raise will help Morgan County families with rent and utility assistance throughout 2022."

Haynes also mentioned they were in need of bell ringers. Anyone interested could go to RegisterToRing.org to find a location near their residence to volunteer. There are Martinsville, Monrovia, Mooresville and Heartland Crossing locations available for Morgan County.

"Morgan County just has an amazing network of churches and civic groups who pull together," Haynes noted. "The last time I counted, there were more than 70 ways that either items came in or groups went out."

Outside of the holidays, families can also visit the food pantry twice a month for food, and can get three outfits per family member per month, while clothing supplies lasts.

Resources are provided for families in need regardless of their circumstances.

"Someone might make a decent salary, but if there's a major medical issue in their household that throws them for a loop... or a house fire, or whatever the situation may be," Haynes said. "We don't do a financial background check for food. If someone needs food, we want to give them food."

In addition to all their other services, Churches in Mission also partners with local groups and organization to give financial counseling for the families who receive financial support through a partnership with the Barbara B. Jordan YMCA.

Churches in Mission also has a program called Hope House, where they offer classes in parenting, stress management and budgeting.

"We just have a lot of different partnerships where we will work with our families to find what they need," Haynes said.

Haynes said their priority was to help as many people as possible, as equitably as possible.

"It doesn't have to be overly extravagant." Haynes added. "We want all families to have great Christmas memories."

To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit ChurchesInMission.org or stop in at either of the Churches in Mission locations.

Contact Reporter-Times reporter Grace Phillips at gphillips@reporter-times.com or at 765-346-4815