Festive, family-friendly events in Spartanburg County this Christmas season

Spartanburg during Christmastime is something special. The community comes together during the holidays and offers some of the most charming and entertaining festive events.

From residents creating light shows to bringing traditions and entertainment to

downtown during Dickens of a Christmas, Spartanburg has many family-friendly events

for people of all ages.

While a few events may run a bit differently again this year, there will still be plenty of holiday cheer.

We’ve compiled a list of a few things to enjoy during the holiday season in Spartanburg.

Ballet Spartanburg and the Spartanburg Philharmonic present The Nutcracker

For the first time in 20 years, Ballet Spartanburg is thrilled to collaborate with the Spartanburg Philharmonic to bring Tchaikovsky’s most beloved Christmas musical score to life. This year marks Ballet Spartanburg’s 56th season of The Nutcracker and Carlos Agudelo’s 30th production of the classic musical performance. Combining a 42-piece orchestra conducted by Music Director Stephan Sanders and the magic and beauty of Agudelo’s choreography and vision, Spartanburg’s most beloved Christmas tradition is a must-see this season. Four performances will be presented on Dec. 10, 11, and 12. Tickets are $35 for adults, $28 for seniors, and $20 for students. Visit BalletSpartanburg.org for more information.

Elf the Musical, Jr.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing sparklejollytwinklejingley loud for all to hear! In this heartwarming adventure, based on the New Line Cinema film, Buddy realizes he is a human living among elves and decides he has been in the North Pole long enough. Join him this Christmas season on his journey to find home, and discover what family really means! Performance dates are Dec. 3, 4, and 5. Youth tickets are $11.25 and adult tickets are $16.25. Visit ChapmanCulturalCenter.org or call 864-583-2776 for more information.

Dickens of a Christmas

It’s a Victorian holiday extravaganza every December when Downtown Spartanburg hosts Dickens of a Christmas. With carolers dressed in Victorian garb, live Christmas music, living window displays, horse-drawn carriage rides, ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny’s Plaza, you don’t want to miss Spartanburg’s signature yuletide celebration. This year’s event will take place Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Spartanburg with the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. Bring a canned food item or cash donation to the Herald-Journal's table at 189 W. Main St. The first 100 people to bring a donation will receive the official Dickens of a Christmas coffee mug. Proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

Holiday Artisan Market

Give your friends and family unique, hand-crafted gifts this year when you shop at Drayton Mill’s 3rd Annual Holiday Artisan Market on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy live music while you peruse the goods from local artists, craftspeople, and bakers, and enjoy drinks and snacks from Dray Bar & Grill.

The Christmas House

The Christmas House in Inman, originally built in 1884, has been lighting up Foster Road for 48 years now. The display of 100,000 sparkling lights makes this a family tradition during the holidays. Families can enjoy the Christmas light display Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Eve from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Live Nativity Scene

St. James United Methodist Church on North Lanford Road in Spartanburg will once again be hosting a live nativity scene complete with wise men, shepherds, donkeys, sheep, and of course Mary and Joseph. The drive-through experience will take place Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants will also enjoy hot cocoa and a special gift from the church.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Vintage Warehouse of Spartanburg on Union Street will be hosting a holiday pop-up shop Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This will be a chance to shop a specially selected group of guest vendors for last minute Christmas items.

Parades

Landrum Christmas Parade of Light, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Main Street, Landrum

Greer Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Greer City Park, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer. Holiday craft stations, inflatables, Greer Relief S'mores, performances will take place at the amphitheater from 5-7:15 p.m.

Light Up Inman, Dec. 4, 5:30-9 p.m. Downtown Inman. Parade to begin at 5:30 p.m. Light Up Inman to follow with mechanical rides, train ride, free hot cocoa, a visit from Santa, and more.

Town of Duncan Parade, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Featuring parade, Santa, games, food trucks, and vendors

Town of Lyman Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Lyman.

Town of Campobello Christmas Parade, Dec. 5, 3 p.m. Downtown Campobello.

Greer Christmas Parade, Dec. 5, 2:30 p.m. Downtown Greer.

Reidville Christmas Parade, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., Main Street, Reidville

Holiday Drive-Thru Parade, Arts in Motion, Dec. 11, 5-6:30 p.m., 401 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg. Free. Wear your coziest holiday pajamas and drive through the decorated parking lot. Featuring a live performance, take a picture with Mrs. Claus, play holiday fun games, and receive a goodie bag.

Town of Pacolet Christmas Parade, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. Downtown Pacolet.

Woodruff Christmas Parade, Dec. 12, 3-4 p.m. Main Street, Woodruff

Spartanburg Jaycees 2021 Christmas Parade, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. Downtown Spartanburg.