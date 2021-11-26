Martin County sheriff's #WrongExit campaign gains traction against intercounty crime

MARTIN COUNTY — There's no escaping Sheriff William Snyder's message to criminals when you're driving in the county on Interstate 95 or U.S. 1.

#WrongExit

It's plastered across billboards and it pops up frequently on social media.

“I just randomly thought to myself, ‘Man, this is just the wrong exit to get off.’ because we've been hammering people from out-of-county that committed crimes here,” Snyder said. “We’d been on a streak at that point. It was just arrest after arrest.”

He said he's used the catchphrase for years, but thought of developing the campaign as he was driving to work one day.

The motto highlights the Sheriff's Office's focus on crimes committed by people whose listed residence is outside of Martin County. His office has been using the hashtag in social media since May.

He said intercounty crime is most often reported in areas near I-95.

“The traveling criminal will go anywhere in the county, but they don't like to get terribly far from the interstate exits and entrances on the turnpike or coming off the turnpike,” Snyder said. “They like to get out in Palm City. They're not as common in Stuart or Jensen because they're not near the interstate.”

Deputies are purposefully stationed and often make arrests near exits on Kanner Highway and Southwest Martin Highway, he said.

Special unit focuses on 'pattern crimes'

Snyder said he's designated a specialized team to arrest people from out-of-county accused of local crimes and has supported proposed legislation for them to face harsher prosecution.

The Tact Team makes arrests by hunting cars connected to burglaries based on information shared by the South Florida Burglary Task Force.

The task force shares information on vehicles and suspects between Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Snyder said.

“We just have to be aggressive. If all you want to do is sit under a shade tree and watch things happen, you won't catch these guys,” Snyder said. “You have to be hungry for it. Motivated, that's what we push and hope for.”

The Tact Team, formed 18 months ago, is made up of four detectives and one sergeant, the sheriff said.

The “pattern crimes” Snyder said his team focuses on are auto burglaries, residential burglaries, auto thefts, boat motor thefts, frauds and large gasoline thefts.

“So their job is to search and destroy,” Snyder said. “Their job is to find these perpetrators, but then a follow up would be done by criminal investigation detectives. They’re the catch and catcher and then it’s turned over to a specialized unit … They drop them off and go back out hunting.”

The team is trained in car pursuit techniques by initiating car stops without chases, Snyder said, and usually roam near freeway exits on I-95.

“We have some pretty, pretty aggressive techniques to get car stops without chases,” Snyder said. “They've opted to go to special schools. And they work with the task force.”

Working with legislators

Between May 1 and Sept. 14, deputies arrested 255 people from outside of Martin County, the sheriff said. He did not know what percentage were from other counties within Florida and from out-of-state.

He said auto burglaries were the most common charges connected to the arrests, but other charges included drug trafficking and fraud.

Deputies made the arrests conducting traffic stops and apprehending people in progress of a crime, Snyder said.

The sheriff said his office has worked with the state Legislature to amend what he described as the “traveling felon” bill.

Rep. John Snyder (R-Hobe Sound), the sheriff's son, is working to ease prosecutors’ ability to enhance charges against people accused of committing burglaries across county lines.

A Florida statute already allows such enhancements, but requires prosecutors to prove the defendant intended to “thwart law enforcement’s attempts to track items stolen in the burglary” by committing a crime outside their county of residence.

HB 6037, proposed by John Snyder, takes out that language and allows prosecutors to use such enhancements without having to prove intent.

“What we’re doing today is removing this catch that has prevented any prosecutors from being able to successfully bring this charge,” John Snyder said during a presentation to a legislative committee in October.

The state representative said no prosecutors have been able to successfully add enhancements under the bill’s current language.

"Whatever that initial charge would be, if you cross county lines to commit it, it's enhanced by one degree,” John Snyder told TC Palm.

Officials with the ACLU of Florida, Southern Poverty Law Center, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and the Florida State Conference of NAACP branches oppose the bill.

“At a time when we need to be working toward safely reducing prison populations ... this bill would increase it,” said Neisha-Rose Hines, a criminal justice policy strategist for the ACLU of Florida. “(Prison) staffing needs will not be addressed positively by increasing people’s penalties merely for arbitrarily crossing a latitude or longitude line.”

Snyder said he sees his #WrongExit as more of an assurance than a warning.

Not every arrest of someone from outside of Martin County is publicized, the elder Snyder said.

He said he wants Martin County residents to know that his deputies’ work is reducing crime in the county by publicizing his office’s focus on arrests of people from outside his jurisdiction.

“#WrongExit is not a slogan. Really it’s not a slogan. It's a philosophy,” Snyder said. “Our philosophy is that we're here to keep our streets safe. If you go to work today, and you left your house, doors locked, I want you to go home and find all your property.”

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.