At large voting: Commission eyes big picture, won't shrink into provincialism | Opinion

Indian River County is currently in the process of updating the County Commission district boundaries as required by the State Constitution and state statutes.

Specifically, (1) article VIII, section (1)(e) of the Florida Constitution provides that “after each decennial census the board of county commissioners shall divide the county into districts of contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable,” and (2) section 124.01, Florida Statutes provides that “there shall be five county commissioners districts in each county, which shall be numbered one to five, inclusive, and shall be as nearly equal in proportion to population as possible.”

During the public hearings as part of this process, some members of the Gifford community requested that the county move to a “single member district” method of voting, as compared to the current “at large” method.

Under the at large method, candidates for county commission must live in the district they are running for, but the candidates are voted on county wide. A single member district candidate would only receive votes from the residents in the particular district the candidate is running for. Some members of the Gifford community feel that they would have a better chance of a Black candidate winning election in the single member district method.

There are several reasons why I believe the at large method is better for the entire county, and also that single member districts may not give the Gifford community the outcome they are hoping for.

First, we cannot create a district of only the Gifford Community. As stated above, districts must be contiguous and nearly equal in population. So the 5,511 residents of Gifford would still be lumped in a larger population of 31,958, which is the average size of a district under the new census data.

Districts have to be contiguous, so we cannot lump Gifford with Wabasso and Oslo Park, as had been suggested by some members of the community. Gifford residents would only be 17% of the single member district, which does not guarantee a victory by a candidate from Gifford.

If we go to a single member district system, then it becomes an “every man for himself” type Board of County Commissioners. If it were single member district, I could see a future commissioner say they wouldn’t give a hoot if something bad happened in, say, Sebastian or Fellsmere, where the county would have to spend dollars to fix something.

That commissioner might even vote against it because they would want those dollars to come to their district. So everything becomes a fight among the commissioners for limited resources, which I believe leads to more uncivil debates among the commissioners.

Currently, under at large voting, all commissioners serve all residents. About half the calls and walk-ins we get are from someone wishing to speak to “their” commissioner. But the other half are looking to talk to “any” commissioner.

If I’m the only commissioner in the office and someone comes in from Sebastian, I don’t believe it's good service if I tell them, "I’m not going to help you; you have to wait until your commissioner comes in." Representing all the residents, I have and will continue to serve anyone who calls or walks in the door.

Finally, as representing all of the county, all five commissioners can focus more on big picture, visioning types of concepts. Where do we want the county to be in 20 years? How do we bring about jobs and affordable housing for all residents?

Commissioners can focus on other important county wide issues such as water and sewer and the impacts of Brightline, instead of being focused on single-, district-level issues such as how do I get a park in my district?

For these reasons I believe the at large method of voting is best for all residents of Indian River County, including the Gifford community.

Peter O'Bryan, serving his fourth term, represents south Indian River County on its commission. A Republican, O'Bryan said he would not seek another term.