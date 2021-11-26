Women Like Me Don't Need Abortion to be Successful | Opinion

Julie Bindeman, Susanna Roesel and Judy Goldberg had abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As the US Supreme Court prepares to examine a law in the southern state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks, the three women are sharing their stories. The conservative-leaning court is to hear oral arguments in the Mississippi case on Wednesday and has yet to rule on an even more restrictive law in Texas banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Bindeman, a clinical psychologist who lives in Maryland, and her husband already had a young son when she became pregnant again in 2009.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO