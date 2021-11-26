ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Like Me Don't Need Abortion to be Successful | Opinion

By Jessica Riojas
 5 days ago
Women are repeatedly told that they can't have a baby and go to school—that motherhood means they won't reach their full potential. But my story, like so many other women's stories, prove that isn't...

AFP

'They're not in my shoes': women reflect on abortion decisions

Julie Bindeman, Susanna Roesel and Judy Goldberg had abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As the US Supreme Court prepares to examine a law in the southern state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks, the three women are sharing their stories. The conservative-leaning court is to hear oral arguments in the Mississippi case on Wednesday and has yet to rule on an even more restrictive law in Texas banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Bindeman, a clinical psychologist who lives in Maryland, and her husband already had a young son when she became pregnant again in 2009.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Abortion is considered a secret. Women need to tell their stories.

Women don’t often talk about their abortions. It’s understood to be a secret, and a shameful one. Time has done little to make it more acceptable. Polls show more support for legal abortion than at any time since the early 1990s, but there is still stigma attached to it. It’s...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
State
Mississippi State
Washington Post

Economists can tell you that restricting abortion access restricts women’s lives

Caitlin Myers is the John G. McCullough Professor of Economics at Middlebury College. Members of the economics profession were silent in 1973 when the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, we were silent again in 1992 when the Court reaffirmed that decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and we have largely remained silent in major cases concerning abortion since. Perhaps this seems unremarkable — what do economists know about constitutional law or when life begins? But we actually do know a whole lot about one key issue in these cases: the causal effects of abortion access on people’s lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Crisis moment for abortion rights underscores need for proactive action

Six months from now, abortion could be illegal in half the country. This isn’t hyperbole. It’s a stark reality we live with every day as the leaders of reproductive health organizations, but with so much happening in our country and world it’s easy for this fact to get lost.  This week, the U.S. Supreme Court […] The post Commentary: Crisis moment for abortion rights underscores need for proactive action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Abortion advocates don't just support abortion. They glorify it

Inside the Supreme Court, the lawyers defending the so-called right to abortion are arguing that although abortion has costs, it is a necessary practice to which women must have access if they are to be treated equally under the law. Outside the Supreme Court, abortion advocates are making it clear...
U.S. POLITICS
ScienceAlert

Study Reveals Shocking Risks Pregnant People Would Face Under a National Abortion Ban

Outlawing any and all terminations of pregnancies across the entirety of the United States could result in a 21 percent jump in pregnancy-related deaths, estimates a recent study. Among Black communities, the figure is an even more shocking 33 percent. The research doesn't even take into account the potential risks of illicit abortions, which, although safer today than in the past, aren't 100 percent risk-free, so they could push the mortality rate even higher. While the scenario is purely hypothetical, not to mention extreme, the prediction highlights the potential costs of broad-sweeping legislation that seeks to simplify what is a complex and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Religious abortion rights supporters fight for access

On the day the Supreme Court hears arguments in a Mississippi abortion ban case, Sheila Katz plans to be at a nearby church. It is where the Jewish organization she leads is helping to host a morning interfaith service in support of abortion rights. That gathering, and a planned rally outside the court, are among the ways the National Council of Jewish Women and like-minded faith groups are challenging the erosion of abortion access in the U.S.
RELIGION
SheKnows

My Abortion Was One of the Best Parenting Decisions I’ve Ever Made

Editor’s note: The day Texas’ extremely restrictive anti-abortion law (SB 8) went into effect, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in Texas, particularly for low-income people of color), they organized (showing folks where to put their money and their energy to do the most good) and many of them did the emotional heavy-lifting of sharing their own stories of receiving vital abortion care. We’re revisiting these feelings again today as the Supreme Court hears...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Gov. Noem pushes back on narrative GOP is anti-woman, says telemedicine abortions show left is 'hypocritical'

Gov. Kristi Noem railed against Democratic narratives on abortion, arguing on Monday that her party's position was consistent with being pro-woman. "This is an issue that those who are pro-choice try to dehumanize – that they try to make an argument that we don't care about women, that we don't care about these babies," Noem said during an online press briefing with the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The science has changed, and so should the Supreme Court

There was no vaccine for chickenpox in 1973, and licensure for the combination treatment of measles, mumps, and rubella was only 2 years old. The Heimlich Maneuver, a common treatment for choking , had not been finalized, and physicians had yet to successfully complete a heart-lung transplant. Unborn babies at 28 weeks were considered viable outside the womb.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Judge Who Told the Truth About the Mississippi Abortion Ban

Of all the arguments that animate the anti-abortion cause, two stand out as particularly far-fetched: that banning abortion protects women’s health and shields African Americans from genocide. Yet for years, these arguments have driven debates over state laws, served as justifications for court decisions upholding those laws, and even appeared on billboards warning women in predominantly Black communities not to kill their babies. Three years ago, Mississippi lawmakers prohibited almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy to save women, they said, from serious “medical, emotional, and psychological” damage.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? Possible outcomes for the upcoming abortion case

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 for a highly anticipated case that could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States. While the court could overturn its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, observers have suggested the justices could take more complicated paths to allowing states the power to impose greater restrictions on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

