ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Michigan accounts for one in 10 new Covid cases in US amid surge

By Melody Schreiber
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8cc6_0d7D5xT600
A group of demonstrators protest against mandated vaccines outside of the Michigan state capitol on 6 August 2021.

Michigan is now leading the country in new Covid cases and hospitalizations, accounting for about one in 10 new cases in the US, even though the state represents only 3% of the country’s population.

Cases across the US have risen by 18% in the past week, but some states have seen much more dramatic increases. In Michigan, new cases have gone up by 67% and new hospitalizations by 46% in the past two weeks.

“It’s gobsmacking,” Aron Sousa, interim dean of the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University, told the Guardian.

A week or so ago, cases in the state were fairly steady, at about 5,000. Then they shot up to about 8,000 in just a few days. “It was astonishing, the rapid increase,” Sousa said.

Now hospitals are full and patients are being treated in hallways and recovery lounges, while deaths are going up.

“It’s actually as bad as or worse than it was during our last big peak in April or the peak that we saw the November-December before that,” Sousa said.

And what’s happening in Michigan is a sign of what’s likely to come in other parts of the US, particularly in states with low vaccination rates.

“I don’t think there’s anything unique about Michigan,” Adam Lauring, an ​​associate professor of infectious disease and microbiology at the University of Michigan Medical School, told the Guardian.

Some northern states have seen big increases recently as people headed indoors in cooler weather. But as winter and holidays approach, other states could see dramatic surges like these as well.

“This is exactly what happened in November of last year. The timing is almost exact, when we had our fall surge,” Lauring said.

More than half of the state, 54.8%, is now fully vaccinated, which is lower than the national average.

10% of children aged five to 11 have received their first doses of the vaccine. Several school districts, facing outbreaks and staff shortages, are closing temporarily.

“The best predictors of case levels are going to be your vaccination coverage,” said Lauring. “The counties that have high vaccination rates have lower case rates.”

The reasons behind any rise in cases are complicated. “However, those who are not immunized contribute disproportionately to hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 in Michigan,” Chelsea Wuth, a public information officer with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told the Guardian in an email. Three-quarters of recent hospitalizations and deaths were among those not fully vaccinated.

“As more individuals are vaccinated, it is less likely that the virus will circulate and mutate, avoiding the development of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants in the future,” Wuth said.

“If you aren’t vaccinated, you’re gonna get it,” Sousa said. And “there are still a lot of people who haven’t previously gotten sick and haven’t been vaccinated,” so the surge will likely continue at least for a few weeks.

Experts hope that higher rates of vaccinations will mean a rise in cases will not necessarily result in more hospitalizations or deaths. While vaccinated people can have breakthrough infections, they are much less likely to get very sick or die from Covid – which also puts less strain on health systems.

In response to rising cases, Michigan last Friday recommended that all residents above the age of 2 wear a face mask indoors, as well as urging the early use of monoclonal antibodies among those who test positive and vaccinations for all who are eligible.

“Covid-19 cases are high as we head into the holidays, and we must take every measure we can to keep our families and loved ones safe – which starts with getting vaccinated,” Dr Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, said in a statement.

The University of Michigan is also seeing a major outbreak of influenza, with 760 cases reported since the beginning of October. The flu and other respiratory illnesses can put a strain on hospitals in normal times; layering Covid on top of a bad flu year could be catastrophic.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot of cases to overwhelm a hospital system,” Lauring said.

It’s not just about not having enough room at hospitals to treat patients. “You have to have enough staff to take care of everybody,” Sousa said, including physicians, nurses, respiratory techs, phlebotomists and housekeepers. “And all those people have been working flat out for just shy of two years.”

A surge in cases is not inevitable, though. Proven precautions can help tamp down the rise now.

“At the end of the day, we know what we have to do. We need people to be vaccinated, we need people to mask and we need people to put a little space between us,” Sousa said.

Vaccination, in particular, is critical to preventing long Covid, severe illness and death – and, ultimately, to ending the pandemic.

“Until we build up enough immunity, through vaccination or infection, we’re going to continue to have these surges,” Lauring said.

Comments / 599

pcfree
4d ago

Why are some of the states with the highest jab rates having the highest case rates. Why does NY have 150000 fully jabbed people testing positive.

Reply(13)
35
vern
4d ago

So that means every single person in Michigan has Covid 19? I have not had it. My wife has not had it. Or her son. I have a hard time believing this

Reply(28)
38
David Szymanski
4d ago

can you say cold and winter has arrived just like in the south when it's hot and people hit air conditioning more people indoors so numbers go up. It will naturally level off just like in the south.

Reply(7)
11
Related
The Guardian

The Mississippi and Texas laws threatening abortion rights in US

According to recent polls, Americans overwhelmingly support Roe v Wade, the 1973 US supreme court ruling that protects a woman’s right to an abortion. But two new legal challenges to that decision could jeopardise the ability of American women to access abortions – and have knock-on effects for reproductive rights across the globe.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Influenza
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?

DETROIT – Michigan’s fourth wave has reached a new height. Our 7-day moving new case average is now 7,353 -- the highest we’ve recorded for the entire pandemic. But why? Why is Michigan experiencing this large and extended surge now?. Experts believe there are many potential factors at play. Children...
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy