ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football Week 13: Ohio State-Michigan leads eight must-see games

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The final week of college football’s regular season is at hand. That usually means your favorite team is playing a school you really, really want to beat. Yes, they call it Rivalry Week for a reason, and as such there will be a ton of games that will interest somebody over the next few days.

From a national perspective, however, some teams don’t have much to play for other than bragging rights, possession of a traveling trophy, or bowl eligibility. That figures to be enough reason to tune in if your team is involved in Week 13.

But for purposes of compiling this list of what we think will be the best games to watch for casual fans, we’ll operate under the assumption that high stakes will mean high effort and high intensity. In short, the game’s importance will in some cases take precedent over local passion when it comes to ranking viewing options.

Our top eight choices in order for your holiday weekend enjoyment, headed by a pair of top-10 clashes with playoff implications.

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3sDt_0d7D5qI100
Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State as Michigan coach. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Why watch: The weekend’s headliner just happens to be one of the sport’s most intense rivalries, although it has tilted decidedly toward the Buckeyes of late (just don’t remind Jim Harbaugh). The winner claims the Big Ten East and earns a date with, most likely, Wisconsin for the conference title (more on that below). A win there will all but guarantee a playoff berth. The Wolverines have been winning by comfortable margins and, with the exception of that visit to East Lansing, have been able to close out leads. Getting the lead, however, figures to be a different challenge against the Buckeyes. QB C.J. Stroud’s dazzling array of receiving weapons have been all but unstoppable in their last two outings, so Michigan RBs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum will be needed for ball control. Corum missed Michigan’s win against Maryland with an ankle injury but hopes to be ready for the Buckeyes.

Why it could disappoint: There are offenses capable of keeping up with Ohio State in a shootout, but Michigan likely isn’t one of them. DE Aidan Hutchinson and the Wolverines’ pass rushers might be able to slow the Buckeyes, but if Stroud gets time to work, the big plays could start to snowball.

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: The Bedlam rivals have been on a collision course for some time, so expect an electric atmosphere in Stillwater. Oklahoma State will play for the Big 12 championship next week no matter what. But the Cowboys have a chance to eliminate the Sooners from the picture, assuming Baylor takes care of business at home against Texas Tech. Oklahoma knows it must beat its in-state rival twice, but of course the Sooners have to get this one first. OU QB Caleb Williams was able to flash his speed in last week’s escape against Iowa State, but the Sooners’ passing game still isn’t clicking. The Cowboys’ defense, the stingiest in the Big 12 and ranked third nationally, will look to keep the Sooners grounded, so OU RB Kennedy Brooks could get a heavy workload. Cowboys’ QB Spencer Sanders and RB Jaylen Warren lead an efficient attack with a solid 44% conversion rate on third down.

Why it could disappoint: Oklahoma State is playing like the more complete team and is therefore the stronger candidate to make it a romp despite recent series history. Conversely, the Cowboys haven’t been forced into comeback mode for most of the season, so some early pressure from the Sooners could present difficulties.

No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina

Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: The Bearcats already know they’ll meet Houston next week for the American Athletic Conference championship. But if they want to enter that contest with playoff aspirations intact, they must get past this final road test. The Pirates are riding a four-game winning streak and will be bowl bound for the first time since 2014. The driving force for ECU is the backfield tandem of QB Holton Ahlers and RB Keaton Mitchell.

Why it could disappoint: The Pirates’ defense is also vastly improved, but UC is still significantly stronger on that side of the ball. The Bearcats also have their own playmaking duo in QB Desmond Ridder and RB Jerome Ford, and they’ll all do their best to eliminate any potential drama.

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Why watch: By the time this game kicks off, the Beavers will know if they have a chance to win the Pac-12 North. If Washington State beats Washington a night earlier, the answer will be no, as the Cougars would win a three-way tiebreaker with the Oregon schools based on division record. Regardless, Oregon State will have plenty of motivation to knock the archrival Ducks out of the championship picture. For its part, Oregon must get off the deck after last week’s disaster at Utah to earn a rematch with the Utes. Ducks’ QB Anthony Brown and RB Travis Dye should have more room to operate against the Beavers’ defensive front that isn’t as physical as Utah’s. But Oregon State QB Chance Nolan and RB B.J. Baylor could prove equally  difficult to contain.

Why it could disappoint: It’s unlikely to happen, but potential blowout scenarios exist both ways. The Ducks’ defensive line could assert itself and take away the Beavers’ backfield options, or Oregon will still be licking its wounds after last week and come out flat. Again, those are unlikely. This should be close.

No. 18 Wisconsin at Minnesota

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox

Why watch: The Big Ten West isn’t quite as cut and dried as the East, but the Badgers can simplify matters by winning the Ax. Minnesota could also still win the division but only in the event of a four-way tie, and that might already be off the table by the time its game with the Badgers kicks off if Iowa gets by Nebraska on Friday. All that aside, Wisconsin would figure to be the most formidable opponent for the Ohio State-Michigan winner. The Badgers have won seven in a row and have rediscovered their tough identity behind RB Braelon Allen and a stiff defense. The Golden Gophers have some nice wins along with some puzzling losses and will need QB Tanner Morgan to be at his best.

Why it could disappoint: Time of possession is a stat that doesn’t matter to some teams, but for Wisconsin it does. The Badgers average about eight more minutes with the ball, and if they can execute their share of long drives they’ll have their way of things in the second half. The Gophers’ third-down defense isn’t bad, allowing a 36.5% conversion rate, but will probably have to be even better.

No. 21 Wake Forest at Boston College

Saturday, noon ET, ESPN2

Why watch: The Demon Deacons came up short last week at Clemson but have one more chance to clinch the ACC Atlantic and earn a date with Coastal champion Pittsburgh. A Wake loss would give the division to either N.C. State, which would need a Friday win against North Carolina, or Clemson if the Wolfpack also lose. The road hasn’t been particularly kind to the Deacons this month, and the Eagles have been more dangerous since regaining the services of QB Phil Jurkovec.

Why it could disappoint: The Eagles will have trouble matching scores with the Deacons if Wake can get closer to its 43-point scoring average. Jurkovec struggled under pressure in last week’s loss to Florida State. He figures to get help from RB Pat Garwo III against Wake’s leaky defense, but Deacons’ QB Sam Hartman should also have an easier day against the Eagles’ pass rush that isn’t as fierce as Clemson’s.

Boise State at No. 22 San Diego State

Friday, noon ET, CBS

Why watch: This early Mountain West showdown will be closely watched by fans of at least three other schools around the league. Both the participants can still win their respective divisions as well, but they’d be unlikely to meet again next week. San Diego State’s path is the simplest – a victory against the Broncos clinches the West, while a loss leaves the door open for Fresno State. BSU is in a three-way battle in the Mountain with Air Force and Utah State and would need help even with a win but can’t afford a loss. The Broncos’ 3-4 start had their fans grumbling, but they’ve reeled off four victories in succession to get back into the conference race. The Aztecs’ last five victories have been by eight points or fewer, so this one should also be tight.

Why it could disappoint: Neither of these teams are offensive juggernauts, and the early 9 a.m. local kickoff time isn’t likely to boost the energy level. As we said, it should be close, but figure on seeing a lot of punts.

No. 2 Alabama at Auburn

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Why watch: As far as the SEC race is concerned, the Iron Bowl will have no impact. The Crimson Tide will play Georgia next week for the league title regardless. What Alabama cannot afford, however, is a second loss heading into that game if it wants to remain a viable playoff team, and Auburn would be more than happy to ruin the Tide’s season. We therefore include it on this list, especially since strange things have been known to happen when the game is played at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers have won three of the last four meetings.

Why it could disappoint: The problem, of course, is Auburn has dropped three in a row, and QB Bo Nix went out with a season-ending ankle injury in the second of those losses to Mississippi State. The Tide defense hasn’t been as airtight as fans have come to expect, but it seems unlikely the Tigers, with QB T.J. Finley at the controls, will be able to keep pace with Alabama QB Bryce Young and all his weapons.

Follow colleges reporter Eddie Timanus on Twitter @EddieTimanus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 13: Ohio State-Michigan leads eight must-see games

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#American Football#Ohio State Michigan#College Football#Usa Today Sports#Wolverines
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

305K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy