Hanukkah 2021: Town-wide events planned for eight-day holiday beginning Sunday

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown and ends Dec. 6.

Known as the Festival of Lights, the eight-day holiday celebrates the rise of the Jewish people against Greek-Syrian oppressors.

Hanukkah represents the miracle of a one-day supply of oil for the rededicated Temple in Jerusalem lasting eight days. Jews observe it by lighting a menorah lamp every evening of the holiday.

More: For many Palm Beach residents, Hanukkah is a small family celebration this year

Below is a list of holiday events that will take place throughout the town:

Hanukkah in Bradley Park

(corner of Sunset Place and Bradley Avenue) , 5-8 p.m. Sunday

• Entertainment for all ages includes kids' activities, photo booth, sports games, and a claw machine. There also will be a taco, soup and salad bar, Hanukkah cuisine, and an appearance by Italian Jewish pop star Yossi Rodal.

For information, contact Palm Beach Synagogue at 561-838-9002, ext. 4 or palmbeachsynagogue.org .

361 S. County Road

• Hanukkah at Publix (135 Bradley Place): 2-5 p.m. Sunday; 2-7 p.m. Monday; 2-7 p.m. Tuesday; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday

Enjoy Hanukkah latkes and hors d’oeuvres, and grab a menorah, candles and dreidels while you shop at Publix. Gather with other shoppers for the lighting of the menorah.

Co-sponsored by Publix and The Chabad House

• Ladies' Hanukkah Party at The Colony hotel (155 Hammon Ave.), 7 p.m. Monday

Celebrate Hanukkah with games and a latke buffet. $36 per person. Register: palmbeachjewish.com/jwc

• Cafe Chabad at Hanukkah at The Colony hotel, (155 Hammon Ave.), 4-10 p.m. Thursday

Guests can enjoy a kosher dinner served by hotel staff with wines and Hanukkah delicacies. The event also includes music, crafts for the children, and a menorah lighting with Rabbi Zalman Levitin. $60 per adult, $30 per child. Register: palmbeachjewish.com/chanukah

Co-sponsored by The Colony and The Chabad House

• Hanukkah on Worth community event, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 150 Worth Ave.

During this event, Town Council members and other dignitaries will light the menorah on the last night of Hanukkah at Town Hall Square. The celebration will feature a parachuted gelt drop from Palm Beach Fire-Rescue trucks, full-service buffet, photo booth, and kids’ crafts. Additionally, the Palm Beach Jewish Children’s Choir will perform. The event is complimentary. Register: palmbeachjewish.com/chanukah

• Hanukkah Wonderland on Worth, 150 Worth Ave., second floor

noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Children are invited to paint a menorah or create a Hanukkah tote bag. Other activities include: guess how many chocolate coins are in the jug; jump in the dreidel moonbounce; and taste doughnuts and latkes. From 3 to 4 p.m., guests can participate in a drama activity reenacting the Hanukkah story. Cost is $25 per child for a wristband. Register: palmbeachjewish.com/chanukah .

120 N. County Road

• Light up the eighth night of Hanukkah at The Royal Poinciana Plaza (340 Royal Poinciana Way), 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

The event will include steel drum music, a DJ, Hanukkah cuisine and hors d'oeuvres, entertainment and festivities for all ages. For information, contact 561-838-9002, ext. 4 or visit palmbeachsynagogue.org . To RSVP, visit https://tockify.com/pbsynagogue/detail/782/1638741600000 .

• Hanukkah Downtown, 7 p.m. Thursday, at The Ben Hotel (251 N. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach)

DJ Adam Lipson will make an appearance at the event, which also will feature a grand menorah lighting, cocktails, and Hanukkah cuisine. Admission is complimentary. To RSVP, call 561-838-9002, ext. 4 or visit palmbeachsynagogue.org .

• Community Hanukkah Shabbat Dinner, 5 p.m. Fridayat Palm Beach Synagogue

Guests will experience the warmth and beauty of a community Shabbat dinner led by Rabbi Moshe Scheiner. Dinner will follow services. Cost is $18 per person, maximum $54 per family.

To reserve a spot, call 561-838-9002, ext. 4 or visit palmbeachsynagogue.org .

• Family Hanukkah Donut Bake, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5, Palm Beach Synagogue

Guests are invited to prepare, fry, fill and decorate their own donuts. The event also includes Chanukah crafts and lunch.

Admission is complimentary. To RSVP, email Yosef@palmbeachsynagogue.org or call 561-838-9002, Ext. 6.

• Hanukkah at Publix, 3-6 p.m. Thursday; noon to 3 p.m. Friday, 135 Bradley Place

Stop by and visit Palm Beach Synagogue's Hanukkah display and enjoy a tasting of Hanukkah treats. Menorahs, dreidels and candles will be available.

• Hanukkah menorah lighting, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Danieli Fine Arts Gallery, 226A Worth Ave.

• Lunch and Learn about Hanukkah, noon Wednesday, Danieli Fine Arts Gallery, 226A Worth Ave.

• Chanukah Challah Bake for women, 10 a.m. to noon Friday, at the home of Dinie Scheiner

Participants will be baking Sufgania Challah in honor of the Hanukkah holiday. RSVP for address to the synagogue at office@palmbeachsynagogue.org.

190 N. County Road

• Hanukkah Shabbat Dinner, 7:30 p.m. Friday, following services at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $20 for members; $25 for guests and non-members. To RSVP, call the temple office at 561-832-0804 no later than Friday. No refunds after Wednesday.

• Hanukkah in Candyland, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5

The event features entertainment for all ages, including a candy-cane bounce house, Kona Ice truck, virtual roller coaster, hot dogs and hamburgers, and Hanukkah songs.

Admission is complimentary, and all are welcome. RSVP is suggested. Call 561-832-0804.

235 Sunrise Ave.

• Holiday Shabbat services, 5 p.m. Friday(reservation only); and 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4 (reservation only).

To pre-register for services, visit www.newsynagogue.org .

Contact 561-514-4064 or info@newsynagogue.org.

Jodie Wagner is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

@JRWagner5

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Hanukkah 2021: Town-wide events planned for eight-day holiday beginning Sunday