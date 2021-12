It’s the most wonderful time of the year on TV … and for a lot more than all of those holiday movies. The end of 2021 marks the beginning of a number of new shows. Both ABC and NBC will be airing early premieres of their upcoming midseason comedies (Abbott Elementary, American Auto, and Grand Crew). A new Star Wars series (The Book of Boba Fett) is coming to Disney+. Most of the ladies of Sex and the City are back in And Just Like That … on HBO Max. Taylor Sheridan expands the Yellowstone universe with Paramount+’s 1883. Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on ABC, and NBC also goes live with its production of Annie Live!.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO