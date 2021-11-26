ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Only two out of 11 herbicide studies given to EU regulators deemed ‘reliable’

By Carey Gillam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MQmQ_0d7D4QV200
Bottles of Roundup are seen in a gardening store in Lille, France. Photograph: Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images

Only two out of a group of 11 industry studies given to European regulators in support of the re-approval of the main ingredient in Roundup herbicide are scientifically “reliable”, according to a new analysis of corporate-backed studies on the chemical glyphosate.

Glyphosate is the world’s most widely used herbicide and is not only the main ingredient in Roundup herbicide but also in hundreds of other products. It is extensively used by farmers in growing common food crops.

Related: Corporate studies asserting herbicide safety show many flaws, new analysis finds

In a report released on Friday, researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research at the Medical University of Vienna in Austria said their review of a set of safety studies submitted to EU regulators by Bayer AG and a coalition of other chemical companies showed that the vast majority do not meet current international standards for scientific validity.

While two of the corporate studies were considered reliable, six were considered partly reliable and three were not reliable, according to the report.

The “reliable” studies were from 2016 and 2020 and both were sponsored by Monsanto, the original patent holder on glyphosate and maker of Roundup. Those considered not reliable were done more than a decade ago: two were sponsored by the former DuPont Co and one by the plant biotechnology firm Verdia Inc.

The corporate studies analyzed in the report concern the genotoxic properties of glyphosate. The companies maintain that glyphosate is not genotoxic, meaning it doesn’t cause DNA damage, which is a well-recognized factor in cancer development.

But Siegfried Knasmueller, the lead author of the report, told the Guardian that not only are most of the studies lacking in quality, but that the industry research does not include new and “probably better tests for the detection of genotoxic carcinogens”. He said there is evidence in published research that glyphosate may cause DNA damage in human-derived liver cells.

He said that while several industry studies were “correct from a methodological point of view at the time when they were conducted”, they are “not in agreement with the current strategy”.

In July, Knasmueller authored a similar report looking at 53 glyphosate studies submitted to regulators.

The new report alleging flaws with the corporate glyphosate studies comes at a critical time as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are evaluating whether or not to renew the license for glyphosate in the EU when current approval expires 15 December 2022.

In August, authorities from France, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sweden weighed in on the renewal question with a draft report concluding that glyphosate is not carcinogenic.

ECHA and EFSA allowed other “interested parties” to consult on the renewal question until 22 November. The Knasmueller analysis, which was requested by the SumOfUs non-profit advocacy group, was submitted as part of that consultation.

An ECHA spokesperson declined to comment on the Knasmueller report. The agency said it would “develop its opinion” on the glyphosate classification by June. An EFSA spokesperson said the Knasmueller report would be considered alongside all other comments submitted as part of the consultation.

Bayer, the lead registrant for the European renewal request, also did not offer a comment on the report.

Two independent scientists asked about Knasmuller’s report said it is not surprising that studies done years ago may not meet current guidelines, but that would be true of independent studies as well as corporate studies. They also said such studies should not necessarily be ignored.

For the last few years there has been a heated global debate about whether or not glyphosate herbicides such as Roundup should be restricted or banned because some scientific research shows that exposure to the weedkiller causes health problems.

In 2015 the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer pointed to several independent research studies in concluding that there was strong evidence of genotoxicity with the weedkiller, and glyphosate should be considered a probable human carcinogen .

Bayer, which bought Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018, denies there is any valid evidence the herbicides cause cancer. But the company has agreed to pay about $14bn to settle US litigation brought by more than 100,000 Roundup users alleging exposure to the weedkiller caused them to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer has also agreed to stop selling glyphosate to US consumers by 2023.

The report by Knasmueller and colleague Armen Nersesyan underscores growing concerns about a history of regulatory reliance on corporations to provide safety studies on the chemicals they are making and selling. A new system should be developed to eliminate corporate bias that could influence results, many scientists say.

“The government shouldn’t rely on industry studies,” said Peter Infante, former senior epidemiologist and director of the US office of carcinogen identification and classification for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “If the industry wants to do studies they should put the money into a pool and distribute it to independent scientists that don’t have conflicts of interest. That is the way it should be.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Herbicides#Bayer Ag#Monsanto#Eu#Afp Getty#Roundup#Dupont Co#Verdia Inc
Boston Herald

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent. It...
WORLD
CNET

EU's drug regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for young children

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, as Europe grapples with a resurgence of COVID cases. The European Medicines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Glyphosate herbicide key driver of reduced carbon emissions in agriculture, academic study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the early 1990s, tillage was the leading form of weed control, with minimum/zero-tillage management practices incapable of long-term continuation. Presently,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
information-age.com

Global AI regulation? Possibly, and it’s starting in the EU

Lori Witzel, director of research for analytics and data management at TIBCO Software, explores the possible impact of the proposed EU legislation for AI on businesses. For data pros, rules, governance, and compliance aren’t new, but now that the dust is settling around GDPR, there’s something new and equally big on the horizon. The European Union announced its draft Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AIA), spearheaded by Europe Fit for the Digital Age, in April 2021. The goal of the commission leading the charge is to “turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI)” and, in partnership with member states, develop the first-ever legal AI framework.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

EU regulator backs Merck's antiviral COVID pill for emergency use

The European Medicines Agency Friday issued advice for a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat COVID-19, allowing medical professionals to prescribe the drug in emergency situations. Why it matters: It gives European nations another tool to treat potentially severe cases of the disease, though the drug, known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

EU regulator begins review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-review-paxlovid-treating-patients-covid-19 on Friday it has started reviewing data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill to help member states with possible use ahead of any formal EU-wide approval, days after the drugmaker sought U.S. authorisation. “While a more comprehensive rolling review is anticipated to start ahead...
INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

CryptoSimple Becomes the Latest Regulated DeFi Crypto Solution in the EU

The growth of the cryptocurrency industry in the past few years brought some concerns among global watchdogs that most projects have remained unregulated. This pushed many regulators to start looking into the space, and many companies and protocols have strived to receive the proper regulation to legitimize their businesses. This...
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

EU regulator expects decision on Novavax COVID-19 shot in weeks

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine “within weeks” if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot’s effectiveness and safety. The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review...
WORLD
pymnts

EU Finalizes Rules For Regulating Big Tech

European Union lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to target Big Tech companies’ anticompetitive practices, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Brussels wants to make it so the companies, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, don’t have as much power in the digital economy, according to the report. The...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

Most Europeans Wish Their Countries to Regulate Crypto, Not EU

The use of cryptocurrencies is relatively low in the EU region. However, the increasing adoption has raised discussions on regulations. Most Europeans prefer their respective governments handling crypto regulations instead of the European Union. These findings are based on a Euronews survey. The survey also concludes that an increasing number of people support the creation of national digital currencies to boost financial independence from the European Union. Additionally, a majority of the respondents support the creation of national regulations by individual countries. Only a minority, precisely a quarter of the respondents, approve giving the EU powers to make financial regulations decisions for the member countries.
MARKETS
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Farm animals suffered in B.C. floods despite having disaster management guidelines

When an atmospheric river hit British Columbia in mid-November, it unleashed record-breaking rainfall triggering devastating floods and mudslides. The provincial government declared a state of emergency on Nov. 17, activating evacuation orders for Merritt, Abbotsford and other communities. The Sumas Prairie, which lies in the Fraser Valley just east of Abbotsford, is an agricultural hub, housing the majority of the province’s chickens and cows, as well as pig and mink farms. As the floodwaters rose, harrowing images began to circulate on social media and in news reports. There were submerged barns, cows wading through floodwaters, a helicopter rescue of a pregnant...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy