Which New York Rangers could be headed to the Winter Olympics?

The New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders for the first time this season tonight at the new home venue for the Islanders, UBS Arena. The Rangers are coming off a thrilling win against the Buffalo Sabres in which defenseman Ryan Lindgren netted the game-winning goal with less than one second remaining in regulation, improving the Blueshirts record to 11-4-3. The Islanders have struggled so far during the first month of the season with a record of 5-8-2, are in last place in the Metropolitan Division and the midst of a six-game losing streak. However, expect the rivalry to remain intense during tonight’s game regardless of where both teams are currently in the standings. Let’s take a look at some storylines for both clubs ahead of this evening’s game.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO