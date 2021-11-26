ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: November 26, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Williamson Source

Morning Source – The Spark Collection

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Knott with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection is coming to A Moment’s Peace Holiday event on Wednesday, December 1, from 5 pm – 8 pm. Kelsey tells us Spark Collection is welded jewelry that is a custom fit for you. Selections include rings, bracelets, and necklaces all of which can be selected and created for you in about fifteen minutes.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Local Students Will Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker

Local students will be helping Nashville Ballet make their triumphant return to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center stage this holiday season as part of the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker. A beloved holiday tradition, this annual event allows School of Nashville Ballet students the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional Company dancers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Spring Hill Resident Launches Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care, America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is bringing its experienced, caring sitters to Spring Hill and nearby communities, such as Shelbyville, Nolensville, Murfreesboro, and Columbia. Spring Hill resident Cherryl Carden is pleased to announce the launch of Fetch! Pet Care...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Fairview, TN
Williamson Source

Westhaven to Hold Second Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

The second annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 29, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by retired City of Franklin City of Franklin Margaret Martin following brief remarks from Brian Sewell, president of Southern Land Company (developer and operator of Westhaven).
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global day celebrated after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This event kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy. Created by...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Op#Cocoa
Williamson Source

High Hopes Raises Over 100K at Fundraiser

High Hopes Development Center hosted Hats Off to High Hopes, its largest fundraiser for the past 23 years, at Graystone Quarry on November 11. The event, which brought supporters together to “tip their hat” to the hardworking High Hopes staff, raised more than $125,000 for the Center. “We feel very...
CHARITIES
Williamson Source

Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, we celebrate the local businesses in our community. When you Shop Small this holiday season – and all year long – you can help create a big impact. To help you shop small, Franklin Transit is offering free shuttle rides between Downtown Franklin and...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. The new Dunkin’ will be located at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin with an expected opening sometime in December which will also offer a drive-thru. Those interested in employment can text “donuts” to 56379 to apply at the new location. Dunkin’ just...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Loblolly Pine Alliance in Fairview

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elmer Mobley, President, and Tim Rocco, Vice-President of Loblolly Pine Alliance in Fairview. Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
FAIRVIEW, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Williamson Source

Local Waffle House Inspires New Children’s Book

Waffle House® restaurants are known for serving a billion waffles, and it’s that very same waffle – whether classic, pecan, chocolate chip or peanut butter chip — that has inspired the new children’s book, “A Waffle Can Change the World,” published by The Nautilus Publishing Company and available now at awafflecanchangetheworld.com and on Waffle House’s online shopping site: shop.wafflehouse.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area. 1GraceWorks Ministries. 3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN. Thursday, November 25. GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Blood Assurance Announces Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway

As the nation grips with near record high gas prices this holiday season, Blood Assurance is offering drivers a chance to see some relief at the pump. During the Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 26, the organization will present $50 Shell gift cards to randomly selected individuals who donate that day at any of its Middle Tennessee brick-and-mortar facilities. A single donor will be awarded each hour that particular facility is open. Participating donor centers include: Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs and Tullahoma.
ADVOCACY
Williamson Source

Franklin Transit’s Hop & Shop Holiday Trolley Returns

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to experience the many locally-owned shops and restaurants in historic Downtown Franklin. To encourage shopping local, the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA) is once again partnering with the Downtown Franklin Association to offer shoppers free park-n-ride trolley service this holiday season.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Spring Hill for Nov. 1-5, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap. $875,000Belshire Village Ph 63003 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174Map. $743,500Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph33005...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Dining Out on Thanksgiving? Here’s 5 Reasons It’s a Great Idea

“I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal, and maybe toast.” – Charlie Brown. Oh, Charlie Brown! We feel you. Sometimes the idea of making a big Thanksgiving dinner is just too much, too overwhelming. Or you’re far away from family and friends – and who wants to make a giant feast for the same few faces you see every night?
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy