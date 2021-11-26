Photo of the Day: November 26, 2021

As the nation grips with near record high gas prices this holiday season, Blood Assurance is offering drivers a chance to see some relief at the pump. During the Thanksgiving Gift Card Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 26, the organization will present $50 Shell gift cards to randomly selected individuals who donate that day at any of its Middle Tennessee brick-and-mortar facilities. A single donor will be awarded each hour that particular facility is open. Participating donor centers include: Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs and Tullahoma.
Comments / 0