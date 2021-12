Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other Hamas supporters in the UK will face up to 10 years in prison under a new law to be announced on Friday by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. Patel is expected to report, as part of her visit to Washington, DC, that her government is set to outlaw Hamas under the country’s Terrorism Act. The new ban will include both the military (the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades) and the political arms of the terror group.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO