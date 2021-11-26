ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rossi hopes Honda gives him first title-winning MotoGP bike

By Lewis Duncan
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nine-time grand prix world champion retired from MotoGP at the end of last season, bringing to a close a 432 GP career spanning 26 campaigns. During his tenure, Rossi won championships with Aprilia in the 125cc and 250cc classes, Honda two-stroke 500cc and four-stroke MotoGP machinery, and Yamahas in...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
webbikeworld.com

MotoGP: Sale of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Team to Saudi Prince Denied

You can’t say Yamaha ex-racer Valentino Rossi hasn’t been busy as of late. From his recent retirement to his induction into the Hall of Fame at the FIM Awards ceremony, it seems that nearly everything this man touches turns to gold. Everything, that is, bar his VR46 team’s sponsorship deal...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Rossi keen to race with Norris after MotoGP retirement

Valentino Rossi is considering future options following his retirement from MotoGP, and this could involve competing in a race alongside Lando Norris. Valentino Rossi is keen to take part in a race with Lando Norris following his recent retirement from MotoGP. The Italian legend of the sport recently competed in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Alberto Puig
Motorsport.com

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season was brought to a close on 14 November. And just four days later, the first pre-season test of 2022 commenced at Jerez. After a gruelling 18-round calendar, it really was a case of no rest for the wicked. But while the paddock is weary and looking ahead to the warm embrace of some much-needed time off, the two days of running at Jerez were vitally important in establishing the battles lines for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Meet My New Bike: 1985 Honda VF500F Interceptor

Back in 2020, all of us here at RideApart talked about what affordable classic bikes we'd buy if we only could. At the time, all I could think about was a beautiful 1985 Honda VF500F Interceptor that I’d unfortunately been slightly too slow to snag. Although that experience happened in 2019, it still stung a bit.
BICYCLES
cycleworld.com

2022 Honda Navi First Look

Despite often catching flak from serious motorcyclists regarding some of its models that are aimed at attracting nonenthusiasts, Honda continues to show why it’s remained the market force by the success stories built upon many of those bikes. Case in point: Honda’s miniMOTO series of very-small-displacement bikes like the Grom, Monkey, and even the Ruckus scooter. Most riders turned their noses up at these little machines, but that didn’t stop them from flying out of showrooms. The Grom has sold more than 750,000 units worldwide since its 2014 debut, and Honda’s entry-level lineup from the miniMOTO family on up to the 300cc machines such as CRF300L, Rebel 300, and CBR/CB300R sold nearly 40,000 units in September of this year. The Grom, Monkey, and Ruckus each have their own cult following built around wild customizing, with rides and events centered on those machines occurring around the world.
CARS
Autosport Online

Ducati MotoGP bike “perfect already” – Bagnaia

The 2021 championship runner-up scored four wins for Ducati across the past season and qualified on pole five times, marking himself out as a title contender for 2022. Ducati has brought a raft of new items to the two-day Jerez test this week, including a new engine, fairing and exhaust, with Bagnaia currently topping Friday’s times as of 3pm local time with a 1m36.872s lap set on medium rubber that is quicker than his Spanish GP qualifying lap.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Repsol Honda#Honda Nsr500#Aprilia#Motogp Machinery#Yamahas#Hrc#Italian
Carscoops

Honda Reveals Two Custom Navi miniMOTO Project Bikes And Boy Are They Cute

Just days after announcing that it would sell the Navi miniMOTO in the U.S., American Honda has revealed a pair of project bikes from MNNTHBX and Steady Garage to demonstrate their potential to the aftermarket community. With an MSRP of just $1,807, a CVT transmission, and fun styling, the bikes...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Puig: Honda “far from ready” with 2022 MotoGP bike

Honda failed to win a race in 2020 for the first ever since it returned to the premier class full-time in 1982, and though Marc Marquez won three grands prix this year despite still recovering from a serious arm injury, the RC213V proved to be a problematic bike. All of...
MOTORSPORTS
Union

Alexander Rossi gets class win at Baja 1000

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi achieved a class win Friday at the Baja 1000, NBC Sports reports. The off-road race happens along Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the report states. “Class win in the damn Baja 1000!!” Rossi tweeted. “Finished this journey that started back in 2018. I’m so grateful to...
NEVADA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Gardner "expected worse" from KTM MotoGP bike

Gardner will race for the Tech3 squad next season on a factory-backed KTM having beaten teammate Raul Fernandez to this year's Moto2 crown – with the pair recently exchanging barbs in the press over their title tussle. The Australian – son of 1987 500cc world champion Wayne Gardner – ended...
MOTORSPORTS
webbikeworld.com

MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Will Not Sign On with Yamaha Until Their Bikes Are Better

Our favorite Team Blue racer hasn’t been very happy with his race bikes lately – and he’s putting his foot down for the 2023 contract. The report from MotorSport.com states that 2022’s pre-season test ended with Quartararo snatching up ninth fastest and 0.707 seconds off the pace – far from where the man wants to be in the lineup. He’s been considering his future, so it’s no surprise that Yamaha‘s lack of improvement on their bikes is giving the man pause.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Vinales “needs much more” before Aprilia MotoGP bike is his

The nine-time MotoGP race winner switch to Aprilia from Yamaha ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, after losing his ride with the latter following an irreparable souring of relations which led to him deliberately trying to damage his M1’s engine in the Styrian GP. Having used the final races...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rossi wants to be fighting Herta for 2022 IndyCar title

Andretti Autosport-Hondas have been strong on street courses for the past four seasons, and Rossi believes his quarter of the team, the #27 NAPA / AutoNation entry, made a breakthrough on natural road courses in the final third of this season. But he says the team is still missing vital...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Intra-Honda fight gives SUPER GT title decider extra dimension

Although there are six crews in mathematical contention for GT500 title honours this weekend at Fuji, the reality is that Honda is overwhelmingly likely to stage its first-ever successful title defence in SUPER GT's top class. First, second and third in the standings are occupied by NSX-GT crews: Naoki Yamamoto...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

The First-Generation Honda Civic Changed the World

It’s almost agonizingly small and looks dowdy to modern eyes, but the first-generation Honda Civic—like this one spotted in Santa Barbara, California—changed the world. The Civic wasn’t the first Honda car. The first Honda cars sold in America were barely cars. They had dinky 598cc, 36-horsepower two-cylinder engines that groaned on like overloaded rock polishers. And the S600 was super-tiny at only 125-inches over a 78.75-inch wheelbase while riding on tiny tires wrapped around 10-inch diameter wheels. There may be some nostalgia today for these misery machines, but back in 1969 when the first Honda S600 went on sale here as a 1970 model, it was immediately apparent that they were crap.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy