In this article, BeInCrypto will take a look at five coins in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector which have interesting developments lined up for the month of December. RSR is a stablecoin platform that uses two tokens, the Reserve stablecoin (RSV) and the Reserve rights token (RSR). The latter uses an arbitrage system in order to keep the price of the former at $1.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO