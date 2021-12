The decentralized Loopring exchange is one of several layer two (L2) networks that have seen a surge in adoption as Ethereum transaction fees march ever higher. Loopring is a layer two DEX that uses zero-knowledge rollups to scale Ethereum transactions. With gas prices at painful levels, it has seen a surge in usage over the past few months. Loopring claims to be able to settle up to 2,025 trades per second with an average transaction cost of 0.15-0.30% of that on Ethereum L1.

