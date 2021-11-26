Do You Know The Top Retailers for Black Friday Shopping?

Walmart's first big PS5 restock for the holiday season happened on November 22nd, but if you missed out it looks as though another opportunity is on the horizon. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock will be available to buy starting on Cyber Monday, November 29th at 9am PST / 12pm EST for Walmart+ members only. That said, you might want to take advantage of that 15-day free Walmart+ trial now then cancel it before the cutoff date if you don't wish to continue.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO